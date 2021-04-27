Man Dies Inside Bank After He Was Denied Access To His Money – Video

Many in on Nigerian social media space have expressed outrage after a video of an unidentified man slumped and died in front of a bank in Rivers state went viral today.

According to an eyewitness, Uwaifo Obiano who share the video on Faceebok, the man died due to the unfriendly attitude of the new generation bank staff.

Our reporter gatherged that the deceased was allegedly denied access to hold money since Friday 23rd of April 2021, even when he came to the bank with his next of kin. He was asked to go to the court to get an affidavit even though courts are not in session due to the ongoing strike.

The man was said to have collapsed and died due to hunger, after not being allowed to withdraw, a young lady and two men came to the scene demanding that the bank opens the access door so they could deposit the man’s remains in the banking hall.

According to the young lady who spoke in tears, the man tears the victim was her father, adding that the man was sick and had come to the bank to get money for his treatment.

Watch the Video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YmbQoKBtL