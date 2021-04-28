Academic Programs for International Students at Texas Christian University, USA 2021 – Apply Now

Applications are invited for the Academic Programs for International Students who are willing to undergo a degree program at Texas Christian University, USA.

The Texas Christian University is a space of equality created for men and women to learn and lead. The powerful academic community starts at the top and influences everything conducted at TCU.

Application Deadline: 1st November 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Up to full tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Applicants must be first-year students at TCU.

Applicants must have a minimum SAT score of 1400 and an ACT score of 3.8 to secure an admission at TCU.

How to Apply: Applicants are required to register on the official online portal of the university and process the application for the chosen courses. Upon confirmed enrolment and acceptance in first-year from the university, the applicants will automatically b in the running to avail themselves of the program.

Apply Here