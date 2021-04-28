Davido vs Wizkid’s Beautiful Mansions In The US – Living Large

It’s no fluke that Davido and Wizkid are two of the richest artistes not just in Nigeria, but the whole of the African continent.

To prove this, the pair’s beautiful mansions situated in the United States have popped up on the internet. Davido is a proud owner of 2 houses, One in Atlanta, Georgia, USA

. Which cost him $20 million, His second house is the N140 million mansion at Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria.

On the other hand, Wizkid, has has a mansion in Los Angeles, California, USA. See the photos below;

How To Apply For FCMB/YEDP Business Loans

Are you Young, Innovative and got a business?

Get the funding you need to take your business to the next level.

Davido’s mansion

AGIP Post Graduates Scholarship Award Scheme 2021 / 2022 – Apply Now

Application currently on going for AGIP Post Graduates Scholarship Award Scheme 2021 / 2022, interested candidates should get details and apply.

Wizkid’s mansion

N75billion NYIF Loan Disbursement In Phases – See Details

Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said the disbursement of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF loan) is being done in phases.

Checkout >> How to Apply For Bank of Industry Loan 2021- Simple Guide

>> University of Leeds MBA Americas Excellence Scholarships in UK – Apply Now