Deposit Check Online with Wells Fargo Bank – Simple Steps

Are you a Wells Fargo bank customer and wants to Deposit Check Online via mobile app? Follow the simple steps below.

Deposit a check directly into your eligible checking or savings account with just a few taps.

Take photos of the front and back of your check using our app. You’ll get immediate confirmation that the deposit was received.

There are no additional banking fees for mobile deposits. Make deposits 24/7, wherever you and your phone go.

Mobile deposit is part of the Wells Fargo Mobile app—all you need to do is download the app to get started.

PROCEDURE

You have to download the Wells Fargo mobile app first from play store and follow the guidelines below:

Download the Wells Fargo Mobile app to your smartphone or tablet.

Sign on to your account.

Select Deposit in the bottom bar. Or, use the Deposit Checks shortcut.

Select Account

Select an account from the Deposit to dropdown. If you have set up a default account, it will already be pre-selected. If you are using theobile app for the first time then proceed to create a new account.

If you want to create or change your default account, go to the Deposit to dropdown and select the account you want to make your default, then select Make this account my default.

Once you’re done creating and setting your default account you can then proceed to with your check deposit.

Note* your default account will be selected on any wells Fargo check deposit you make in the future. You can always change this before every new deposit.

Enter Amount

Enter the check amount. Your account’s remaining daily and 30-day mobile deposit limit will also display on the screen.

To ensure your check deposit does not encounter any problems please make sure the amount entered matches the amount on your check, and select Continue.

Once you have double checked to avoid errors you can then proceed to the next step.

Take Photos

Before uploading pictures of you wells Fargo check deposit, please pay attention to these tiny details as they might go a long way to speed up your deposit processing timeframe and make sure your funds hit you account in due time.

Sign the back of your check and write “For Mobile Deposit at Wells Fargo Bank Only” below your signature (or if available, check the box that reads: “Check here if mobile deposit”).

Take a photo of the front and back of your endorsed check. You can use the camera button to take the photo. For the best results, it’s highly recommended that you use these photo tips:

Place check on a dark-colored, plain surface that’s well lit.

Position camera directly over the check (not angled).

Fit all 4 corners inside the guides on your mobile device’s screen.

Once you have a pretty detailed picture of your endorsed check then you can continue with your check deposit. From here the process is basically as straight forward as it can get.

Submit Deposit

Make sure your deposit information is correct, then select Deposit.

You’ll get an on-screen confirmation and an email letting you know your wells Fargo check deposit has been received. If you don’t get this on-screen confirmation just repeat the 2 previous steps and try again.

If you receive the confirmation email then congratulations, your wells Fargo check deposit has been recieved and is being processed.

After your wells Fargo check deposit has been confirmed online. Don’t be in a hurry to discard your physical check. To be on the safer side, write “mobile deposit” and the date on the front of the check. You should keep the check secure for 5 days before tearing it up. Keeping the check allows enough time for the payment to be processed as well as retaining your evidence of payment. Once payment hits you’re account, be sure to destroy the physical check.

N/B : Mobile deposit is only available through the Wells Fargo Mobile® app. Deposit limits and other restrictions apply. Though some accounts are not eligible for mobile deposit, this is rarely the case. Availability may be affected by your mobile carrier’s coverage area.

When Will My Mobile Deposit Be Available?

If you received deposit confirmation earlier, then it’s only a matter of time before your funds hit your account.

Mobile deposited funds are available on the day after the deposit credit date, unless a hold is applied. If a deposit is held (or a hold is applied), funds are posted to your account but are not immediately available to cover debits or withdrawals. Although this might be unlikely and uncommon it could be due to a number of reasons :

Large deposit amount

Frequent overdrafts

Deposited check returned unpaid

Your deposited check may not be paid

If a hold is applied at the time of deposit to any portion of your deposit, you’ll receive a message on your mobile device, including when funds will be available, prior to submitting your deposit. You can cancel your deposit at this time. But if you continue and submit your mobile deposit, you’ll receive information about the hold on the confirmation screen and in the email sent to your primary email address and secure inbox.

You’ll know that your deposit is available when the amount appears in the available balance of the account you selected when you submitted your mobile deposit.

Is there a limit on how much money I can deposit using the Wells Fargo Mobile app?

Yes, your mobile deposit limits are shown for each eligible account when you select a Deposit to account and on the Enter Amount screen.

Any amount above this deposit limit could lead to a hold being applied to your deposit. This issue could take a while to resolve so be sure it’s worth it before taking the risk.

How Do I Endorse a Check For Mobile Deposit?

Before you take your check photos, sign the back of your check and write “For Mobile Deposit at Wells Fargo Bank Only” below your signature (or if available, check the box that reads: “Check here if mobile deposit”).

What should I do With my Paper Check After Using Mobile Deposit?

After depositing your check using mobile deposit, please follow these safety and precaution guidelines:

Write “mobile deposit” and the date on the front of your check. The date should be the month, day, and year of your deposit.

Securely store your check for 5 days after your deposit, and then destroy it. This allows sufficient time in case the original check is required for any reason.

Are there fees for using mobile deposit?

There are currently no fees for Wells Fargo check deposit Online and Wells Fargo Business Online customers to use Wells Fargo Mobile or mobile deposit.

Basically your deposit is being processed and forward free of charge

Note that your mobile carrier’s message and data rates may apply.

Download Wells Fargo Mobile App