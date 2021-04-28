How Washington D.C Pastor was Arrested for Fraudulently Obtaining $1.5million PPP Loan

Report reaching us says an alleged Washington D.C. pastor has been arrested for wire fraud after federal investigators say he filed false tax documents to get a $1.5 million dollar Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

The Covid-19 relief loans, referred to as “PPP loans,” became available through the 2020 CARES Act to help struggling business owners through the pandemic.

Federal investigators say 45-year-old Rudolph Brooks Jr. owned a corporation called, “Cars Direct by Gavawn HWD Bob’s Motors.” Cars Direct may be a company that buys and sells cars. Authorities say Brooks’ business was forfeited in October of 2012 which Brooks revived it in late May of 2020, after bring approved for the $1.5 million earlier which will .

Investigators claim Brooks falsified tax documents which both Maryland State and IRS records never showed his company as hiring employees, paying wages or paying unemployment taxes.

Brooks allegedly deposited the PPP loan money into his own personal account and used it to get 39 used luxury model cars. This included a 2017 Mercedes Benz, two 2017 Infinity Q50s, a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, a 2005 Bentley Continental, a 2018 Tesla Model 3, consistent with the federal complaint.

That Tesla Model 3, reportedly in Brook’s name, was among items seized with warrants. Investigators also say they seized almost $2.3 million from 11 bank accounts and believe Brooks was trying to get two other COVID19 relief loans.

If convicted Brooks could face a maximum sentence of 20-years in federal prison but officials say sentences for federal crimes are typically less.

Several Christian outlets identified Brooks as Pastor of a church called, Kingdom Tabernacle of Restoration. One neighbor said he didn’t know where Brooks preached, but did know he operated as clergy. YouTube videos show the person the neighbor identified as Brooks, preaching to a smaller gathering.

FOX 5 visited the possible Northeast D.C. address for Kingdom Tabernacle of Restoration and located an empty lot under construction. We also visited the suspect’s home, which is that the same address listed for his business. We found an abandoned-looking home that seemed to be under construction also .

Neighbor say a fireplace damaged the house which the house has appeared within the same condition with contractors appearing and disappearing, for a few year. those self same neighbors say they’re frustrated with the owner and are trying to either get him or the county to deal with the property.

Credit : Fox