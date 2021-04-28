 Press "Enter" to skip to content

How To Apply For FCMB/YEDP Business Loans

By ojootaru on April 28, 2021

Are you Young, Innovative and got a business?
Get the funding you need to take your business to the next level.

About

YEDP business Loan

YEDP stands for Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme. The Loan Programme is aimed at harnessing the latent entrepreneurial spirit among the teeming youths by providing timely and affordable loans to implement their business ideas.

Eligibility

CRITERIA

  • Be between 18 and 34 years of age.
  • Be a NYSC member or non-NYSC member (but not more than 5 years post-NYSC).
  • Possess a verifiable tertiary institution certificate.
  • Artisans shall possess School Leaving Certificate or Technical Certificate or approved Proficiency Certificate from NBTE (whichever is applicable).

Eligibile

INDUSTRIES

  • Agricultural Value Chain (fish farming, poultry, snail farming, etc.)
  • Cottage Industry
  • Mining and Solid minerals
  • Creative Industry (Tourism, Arts and Crafts)
  • Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
  • Any other activity that may be determined by the CBN from time to time

