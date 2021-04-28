How To Use Fingerprint To Withdraw Cash at any Gtbank ATM Machine

Friends, temporally misplacing your bank ATM debit card or forgetting it at home while outing can be very embarrassing especially if you are short of cash.

But recently, Guaranty Trust Bank (Gtbank) lunched Finger Print Withdrawal on all their bank ATM point nationwide.

Finger Print Withdrawal is a new feature added to selected Guaranty Trust Bank ATMs to give you access to your money any time and at any day (except, of course, you forget your finger at home).

Meaning Gtbank customers can now withdraw money from any Gtbank ATM point without using their ATM card or some 12 digit withdrawal reference number.

So as Gtbank ATM debit card holder, all you need is just your Fingerprint.

It is one of the most convenient ways to access ATM cases, though similar to the previous Card-less Withdrawal (GTRescue or Verve Paycode), FingerPrint Withdrawal is more convenience. With FingerPrint Withdrawal, you don’t need to generate any 12-digit withdrawal reference number (Ref) before you can withdraw your cash. No ‘ATM card’ or PIN needed!

Surprisingly, many people do not use FingerPrint Withdrawal. This may be due to a combination of factors though. It’s either people do not know about it (weak publicity) or are just sceptical about it.

Sometimes it comes down to a phobia of trying something new, especially when it comes to technology. Some people don’t just want to try something new, especially if the old method still works.

In addition to being very convenient, it is surprisingly easy to use. This is a service that comes in handy whenever you are without your debit card or if your existing debit card is lost, stolen, damaged or retracted.

How do I use the GTbank FingerPrint Withdrawal?

Whether you have an account with GTBank or with other banks, your BVN details got you covered to withdraw your money at GTBank ATMs in selected locations using just your fingerprint.

To Withdraw Cash with FingerPrint via the GTBank ATMs

Locate any GTBank ATM nearest to you with ThumbPrint attached Hardware, As seen in the image below

How To Use Gtbank FingerPrint Withdrawal

Press the “Enter” button on the ATM

Select the “FingerPrint Withdrawal” option

Enter the “Phone Number” of your account and click on “Proceed”.

Place your right thumb on the hardware thumbprint for 5 to 10 seconds.

Remove your hand and click on “Proceed”.

Enter “ Amount”, then press “Enter“ button to proceed

Cash is dispensed and the transaction is completed.

Start using GTBank FingerPrint Withdrawal today and you can never be stranded or cash strapped whenever you are without your debit/credit cards.

Have you ever used GTBank FingerPrint Withdrawal before? What is your experience? Share us your experience via the comment box below and never forget to share this information with your friends and relatives so they can also know How to use the GTbank FingerPrint Withdrawal.

Watch the video below of a guy who withdrew money using just his fingerprint from a GTBank ATM