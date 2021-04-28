Research International Awards 2012 at Western Sydney University Australia – Apply Now

Western Sydney University accepts applications from current and new students who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

The university provides unlimited opportunities to study, fly, and work in over 300 locations around the world. WSU’s learning experiences include on-campus, online, and clinical settings, as well as real-world job experience in technical and community settings.

Application Deadline: April 30, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters or Doctoral

Value of Awards: $30,000(AUD) per annum

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Studies: Masters or Doctorate programs in Medicine.

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

Hold qualifications and experience equal to one of the following (i) an Australian First Class Bachelor (Honours) degree, (ii) coursework Masters with at least 25% research component, (iii) a Research Masters degree, or (iv) equivalent overseas qualifications.

Demonstrate strong academic performance in disciplines relevant to medical education and training.

Be willing to travel in Western Sydney and potentially rural Western New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

Be enthusiastic and highly motivated to undertake further study at an advanced level.

Have a good command of both the spoken and written English language.

Also Apply: 2019 International Finance Funding At University of Otago – New Zealand

How to Apply: For taking this opportunity as a new applicant, you need to submit your application in two steps as the following:

Step 1: Candidates must take admission in the masters or doctoral degree at the university

Step2: Follow the step-by-step instructions on how to apply for a project scholarship page and follow the steps to apply for admission via the online Application Portal.

Apply Here