Express Medical Supply Scholarship in USA – Apply Now

If you want to develop your writing skills, then you can apply for the Express Medical Supply Scholarship offered by Express Medical Supply.
The scholarship contest is open for part-time and full-time college students. One entry will be selected as the winner and will be awarded the $500.
Express Medical Supply is a family-run medical supply store that has placed customers first since 1994. They believe that offering quality medical supplies, such as adult diapers and wheelchairs, at discounted prices is paramount to the satisfaction of our customers
Why should you apply for this programme? Their goal is to contribute to higher education and learning by offering the winning student financial assistance to help cover the expenses of tuition and books.
Application Deadline: July 7, 2021
Brief Description
University or Organization: Express Medical Supply
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate
Award: $500
Number of Awards: One
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: USA Students
The award can be taken in the USA
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: USA
Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:
Must be enrolled at an accredited two or four-year college within the United States
Must be a legal resident of the United States or hold a valid student visa
How to Apply
How to Apply: Share an original image to Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram that best illustrates the prompt
Supporting Documents: Submit an essay on explaining how your image illustrates the prompt, Facebook and Instagram entries must also be no more than 280 characters
Admission Requirements: Students must have a previous degree certificate with excellent academic achievements.
Language Requirement: Applicants must have written and spoken the English language.
Benefits
The successful scholar will receive the award amount of $500 to complete their studies in the USA.
