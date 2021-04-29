How To Apply for Enugu SMEs Micro Credit Loan Scheme

Are you searching for a loan scheme where you borrow money for your business? If yes, then we are pleased to inform you that the Enugu SMEs Micro Credit Loan Programme is ongoing and indigenes of Enugu State can now apply.

The Enugu State Government has through its Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Center, launched a loan scheme for entrepreneurs in the State known as the “Enugu SMEs Micro Credit Loan Program”.

The Special Adviser to Governor feanyi Ugwuanyi on SMEs Development, Hon. Arinze Chilo-Offiah, said the programme was conceived to give entrepreneurs in the State an opportunity to access a maximum loan of three hundred thousand naira (N300,000) with 9% yearly interest (0.75% monthly), to grow their various businesses.

Chilo-Offiah who explained that the loan has a tenor of 12 months, added that applicants will enjoy a one (1) month moratorium.

The Enugu SMEs Center has been in the vanguard of promoting and assisting entrepreneurs in the State to actualize their dreams of creating jobs and becoming self-reliant, through innovations and dedication.

Application Deadline

Not Specified.

All interested candidates are to visit: www.enugusme.en.gov.ng/microloans o apply online or go to the Enugu SMEs Center at No. 2a, Market Garden Avenue opposite SMEs Roundabout along Ebeano Tunnel, GRA Enugu State.