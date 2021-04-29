How to Apply for Federal Government Green Stimulus Empowerment Programme 2021

Information reaching us has it that the Federal government of Nigeria has opened a new portal for another empowerment programme called Green Stimulus Programme.

The Green Stimulus empowerment programme is a part of the Economic Sustainability Programme, implemented under the initiative of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in Nigeria.

This programme is designed to develop a new breed of trained technicians with basic and advanced knowledge in renewable energy and smart agriculture.

The programme has two categories which consist of Renewable Energy and Smart Agriculture.

Requirements for Green Stimulus Programme

Applicants are required to meet the following requirements to qualify for this training programme;

Possess a valid means of Identification.

Must be willing to travel if selected.

Applicants must be a Nigerian citizen.

Age range is between 18 and 35 years.

Must posses O’level Certificate (WASSCE, NECO, NABTEC or its equivalents).

To apply visit the official website below

Apply at Green Stimulus Programme website