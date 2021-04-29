How To Check Your N-power Exit Package On NEXIT Portal – Step by Step

Are you an N-Exit portal, N-power programme applicants who has been searcing for ways to check your N-power Exit status Exist status), Pending status, and/or Exit package on the Nexit portal? If yes please try to read this important post to the end.

There is only one method to check exit status, pending status, and exit package on the Nexit portal. What you see when you click ‘check exit status’ is the Pending status, this simply means that your application is at the stage of review (verification stage), after which such applicant can proceed to the next stage once fully verified. N-EXIT

How To Check Your N-power Exit Package On NEXIT Portal – See Step by Step procedure below

Here are 3 steps on how to check your exit package in the N-EXIT website:

1) Visit the N-EXIT website at https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng

2) Login with your valid email and password

3) Click on “Check Exit Status” button. A page will open showing you the message below:

“Your update is still pending. You will be notified of the next steps via your registered email address.”

Note: this response is what every successfully registered N-EXIT applicant will sees when they click on the “check exit status” at the moment.