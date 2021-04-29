International Opportunity Awards at Central Michigan University, USA – Apply Now

All incoming freshmen who wish to undertake any undergraduate degree programme at Central Michigan University are eligible to receive this award. This award will be presented to students with great GPAs.

Central Michigan University is a public research university ranked #249 in National Universities whose mission is to develop, encourage and promote a positive campus environment that enhances the underlying principles as well as the stated policies of affirmative action.

Why study at the Central Michigan University? The Central University of Michigan is a center for research and innovation. It is a global hub of learning. Students across continents come to study at the Central University of Michigan. The university has collaborated with the top universities of the world to carry out the study abroad programs for the students. It offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and the finest learning experience with the help of its highly qualified professors in its pool of faculty members.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Central Michigan University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $1,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All students from Australia, Austria, Argentina, Bolivia, Bhutan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Chine, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Ghana, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordon, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Poland, Senegal, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, South Africa, Thailand, UAE, and United Kingdom are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students are eligible to apply for all undergraduate degree courses and subjects available at Central Michigan University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The students must be an incoming freshman for the academic year.

The students applying must not be sponsored by their home country.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must register on the university’s online portal and complete the application.

The scholarship does not require any separate application. Accepted students are automatically in the running to avail this award.

Supporting Documents: Students are required to provide the following documents:

Official academic documents

Official high school transcript

Certificate of Citizenship/Naturalization

Copy of passport

Visa copy

Admission Requirements: The students are required to have scored a GPA of 2.8-2.99 on a scale of 4.0 or equivalent to secure an admission.

Language Requirement: Students are required to provide the following English language proficiency test scores:

TOEFL PBT – 550 or above

TOEFL IBT – 213 o above

TOEFL CBT – 79 or above

Benefits

The university will provide the selected freshman students $1,000 per year for their entire course of study of 3 years at Central Michigan University.

Apply Now