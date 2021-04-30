American Visa Lottery – How To Apply

Are you searching for information on how to apply for the Visa lottery programme of the American government?

Basic Benefits of American Green Card (American Visa)

There are lot of benefits that will follow the winners of the American Visa Lottery:

You Can Live in USA(Free Citizenship)

You can Study with Grants and Sponsorship

US Green Card can guaranty your Work space abroad

The lottery aims to diversify the immigrant population in the United States, by selecting applicants mostly from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States in the previous five years. To apply for a diversity visa, follow the steps on the Diversity Visa Process from the blow Instructions: American visa lottery

Who Is Eligible for USA Visa Lottery ( Anerican visa lottery)

The first step to take before you commence your application before registering for the green card lottery, you should determine if you are eligible. You must be eligible by country as well as by education or work experience.

Country

Diversity visas go to natives of selected countries in six geographic regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, plus South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. who has a low migration rate to the USA.

Natives of the following nations are ineligible: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (mainland and Hong Kong), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, United Kingdom and its dependent territories (except Northern Ireland), and Vietnam.

Eligibility for USA Visa Lottery Application

Requirement #1: Individuals born in countries whose natives qualify may be eligible to enter.

If you were not born in an eligible country, there are two other ways you might be able to qualify.

as your spouse born in a country whose natives are eligible? If yes, you can claim your

spouse’s country of birth – provided that both you and your spouse are named on the selected

entry, are found eligible and issued diversity visas, and enter the United States simultaneously.

Were you born in a country whose natives are ineligible, but in which neither of your parents

was born or legally resident at the time of your birth? If yes, you may claim the country of birth

of one of your parents if it is a country whose natives are eligible for the DV-2021 program. For

more details on what this means, see the Frequently Asked Questions.

Requirement #2: Each DV applicant must meet the education/work experience requirement of the DV

program by having either: at least a high school education or its equivalent, defined as successful completion of a 12-year course of formal elementary and secondary education;

OR

two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation that requires at least two

years of training or experience to perform. The Department of State will use the U.S. Department

of Labor’s O*Net Online database to determine qualifying work experience.

Applicants must submit entries for the DV program electronically at dvlottery.state.gov website between October 1st noon, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (GMT-4), to November. 3 each year. This is a yearly program be sure to submit your entry on time, if you mix any year’s entry you have to wait till the next year.