 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Online IELTS Preparation Classes from the British Council (Free) – Apply Now

By ojootaru on April 30, 2021

Currently on going is the Free Online IELTS Preparation Classes from the British Council. Learn and master all the skills you’ll need for the IELTS Academic test on this free course.

This course is for anyone who wants to improve their IELTS score. It is especially useful for people who want to take IELTS Academic and go to university.

We have tried to use simple English in the course as much as possible, but we recommend your English is at least level B1 (around IELTS band 4.5 or higher) to take the course.

The course is aimed at people preparing for IELTS Academic. If you are preparing for IELTS General Training, you will find that some of this course is useful for you, but not all. Of course, you are welcome to join. Speaking and Listening are the same in Academic and General Training, but Reading and Writing are different.

Get advice from the IELTS experts

Are you wondering what skills you need for success in the IELTS Academic test? Maybe you want to know how IELTS examiners assess your level, or how to improve your band score? This course will help you find the answers, understand how to study for the test, and develop your academic English skills.

You’ll interact with experts and learners around the world. You’ll also have the chance to try authentic IELTS practice tasks and learn what skills they’re testing and how they’re marked.

IELTS is jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.

What topics will Online IELTS Preparation Classes cover?

  • The content of the IELTS Academic test
  • The skills you need in order to improve your IELTS score
  • The way that IELTS candidates are assessed
  • The range of tasks you need to complete in the IELTS test, and the skills that these tasks test
  • Some of the skills that you need when studying at university where English is the language of instruction

What will you achieve from Online IELTS Preparation Classes?

By the end of the course, you’ll be able to…

  • Explore the skills that IELTS Academic candidates need and how these are assessed
  • Identify your own strengths and needs in relation to IELTS Academic
  • Explore how preparing for IELTS can also help you develop skills that are useful in Higher Education
  • Assess your specific abilities in order to find ways to improve

Specifications

Type of Opportunity Scholarships and Fellowships
Deadline Ongoing
Country UK
Open to All Nationalities
Organizer British Council

 

How To Apply

Apply Here

Published in Scholarship

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from ScholarshipMore posts in Scholarship »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *