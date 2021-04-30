Online IELTS Preparation Classes from the British Council (Free) – Apply Now

Currently on going is the Free Online IELTS Preparation Classes from the British Council. Learn and master all the skills you’ll need for the IELTS Academic test on this free course.
This course is for anyone who wants to improve their IELTS score. It is especially useful for people who want to take IELTS Academic and go to university.
We have tried to use simple English in the course as much as possible, but we recommend your English is at least level B1 (around IELTS band 4.5 or higher) to take the course.
The course is aimed at people preparing for IELTS Academic. If you are preparing for IELTS General Training, you will find that some of this course is useful for you, but not all. Of course, you are welcome to join. Speaking and Listening are the same in Academic and General Training, but Reading and Writing are different.
Specifications
|Type of Opportunity
|Scholarships and Fellowships
|Deadline
|Ongoing
|Country
|UK
|Open to
|All Nationalities
|Organizer
|British Council
