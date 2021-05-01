Auburn University At Montgomery International Graduate Scholarships, USA 2021/22 – Apply Now

Currently on going is the Auburn University At Montgomery International Graduate Scholarships, USA 2021/22, interested applicants should get details below and apply

Scholarship Description:

Host University: Auburn University at Montgomery;

Host Country: USA;

Scholarship Type: Partial Funding;

Study Level: Graduate Level;

Scholarship Worth: 10,000$;

Subjects available: All Subjects;

Eligible Countries: International Students;

Application Deadline: July 15, 2021.

Auburn University:

Auburn University at Montgomery has more than 90 degree courses that include bachelors, masters, specialization and PhD programs. Auburn University in Montgomery has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review for outstanding achievement in academic programs in 2018. Moreover, U.S. News listed the Auburn University as the 22nd largest regional university in the South for the high quality of teaching at the undergraduate level and the 38th largest public university in the South.

The Auburn University in Montgomery has a wide selection of learning programs and welcomes more than 10,000 students each year. Learning Programs are comprised of diploma programs, corporate education, community education, computer training, languages which include English as a first or second language, online training, and youth programs.

About the scholarship:

The International Graduate Scholarship is now available for Graduate International Students in all fields taught at the Auburn University at Montgomery, USA.

The university supports incoming students in reaching further goals for the future. They can learn and gain valuable practical skills and knowledge from experienced, prize-winning professors who often add industrial experience to their academic expertise.

Auburn University at Montgomery is contributing the value of the scholarship up to $10,000 to the winning applicants.

Eligibility requirements:

In order to be successful in receiving the grant, applicants are required to possess an Undergraduate Diploma from a renowned University.

Application process:

In order to benefit from this program, candidates must complete an application for acceptance into a graduate program at the university. Subsequently, they must submit an online application form in order to be considered for a scholarship.

In order to be accepted, candidates are required to complete all the university’s admission conditions (see official website below).

Required support documents:

An approved high school academic record that must be sent by mail or e-mail from the high school to AUM and an authorized English version if the student’s record;

Bank records and/or a letter from the sponsor in English, the bank account statement must include at least $28,625 in funds available and evidence of English language proficiency, unless the student is dispensed;

Language Conditions:

Students should be able to access the :

TOEFL IBT: minimum 61 points;

IELTS: minimum 5.5 points;

PTE: minimum 44 points;

TOEFL PBT: minimum 500 points.

For more information on English skills test demands, please see the English proficiency test requirements in the official website.

Visit the official website for more details:. Apply Here