Free Mobile App Development Course at Harvard University – Apply Now

Learn about mobile app development with React Native, a popular framework maintained by Facebook that enables cross-platform native apps using JavaScript without Java or Swift.

What you’ll learn

JavaScript

ES6

React, JSX

Components, Props, State, Style

Components, Views, User Input

Debugging

Course description

This course picks up where CS50 leaves off, transitioning from web development to mobile app development with React Native.

The course introduces you to modern JavaScript (including ES6 and ES7) as well as to JSX, a JavaScript extension. Through hands-on projects, you’ll gain experience with React and its paradigms, app architecture, and user interfaces. The course culminates in a final project for which you’ll implement an app entirely of your own design.

Specifications

Type of Opportunity Scholarships and Fellowships

Deadline Ongoing

Country

USA

Open to All Nationalities

APPLY NOW