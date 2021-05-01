Marconi International University Scholarships 2022 – Apply

Marconi International University Scholarships is calling domestic, student from different regions and from all over the world to given them a chance to study in USA at Marconi International University. Different USA Scholarships options are available at this University with different grants.

About Marconi University:

Marconi International University (MIU) is one of the best universities in American located in Miami, Florida that offers online and on-campus undergraduate and graduate university courses. MIU is dedicated to world-class research to innovate technologies and processes and provide social change and advancement. MIU’s Quality Commitment programs encourage students to prepare for global change and to successfully apply their knowledge in real-life situations. MIU aims to provide innovative programs and learning opportunities to American citizens and international students, using innovative technology, and learning needs in pursuit of academic, personal, and professional integrity.

Marconi International University USA Scholarships:

Country: USA

Host University: Marconi International University

Degree: Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral degree programs

Categories: Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships, graduate scholarships, Masters scholarships, postgraduate scholarships, Ph.D scholarships, doctoral scholarships

Eligibility: International Students

Types Of USA Scholarships At Marconi International University:

Marconi International University is offering many scholarship options for domestic and international applicants. Its aim is to help the coming students in their studies for this purpose it is providing some of its valuable scholarships. The grant amount and eligibility criteria are different for different scholarships available at Marconi InternationL University.

OAS Scholarships

Hispanic and Caribbean Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarship

African, Asian, and Middle East Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarship

European Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarship

Military and Veterans Scholarship

Florida Resident Adult and Professional Students

Merit-Based Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarship

Excellence Scholarships

However, You will find the brief detail and the below-given lines.

OAS Scholarships:

Applicants can apply for The Organization of American States (OAS) Scholarship to get help in their tuition fees.

Eligibility Criteria for OAS Scholarships:

OAS Scholarships would be given to those students who want to pursue Bachelors, Masters, and Doctoral degree programs on Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships, Masters scholarships, Ph.D. scholarships / doctoral scholarships

Applicants belonging to one of the 35 independent states of the Americas are eligible for the scholarship

Hispanic And Caribbean Undergraduate And Graduate Scholarship:

MIU-HCUGS would provide about a 50% tuition fee waiver to the selected students.

Eligibility Criteria for Hispanic and Caribbean Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarship:

Applicants should be graduated from an institution in Latin America or the Caribbean

Applicants would have to continue their study at Marconi International University Online Campus

Applicants would have to provide original or certified transcripts copies

The applicant’s transcript should have an official credential evaluation

Applicants must mention the scholarship in which they are applying and their desire program

African, Asian, And Middle East Graduate And Undergraduate Scholarship:

MIU-AAMEUGS would be provided to the successfully selected applicants. About 50% tuition fee waiver would be awarded.

Eligibility Criteria for African, Asian, and Middle East Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarship:

Applicants should be graduated from an institution in Africa, Asia, or the Mid­dle East

Applicants should have the willingness to continue their study at the online campus of Marconi International University

Applicants should provide their certified or original transcripts copies

Applicants should also indicate their desire scholarship and study program

The committee would review the applications and will disclose the results and evaluation

European Undergraduate And Graduate Scholarship:

There is a 30% tuition fee waiver that is available for MIU-EUG Scholarship

Eligibility Criteria for European Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarship:

Applicants should be graduated from the institution of Eu­rope to apply for this scholarship

Applicants would have to start their study online after getting selected for this scholarship

Certified or Original transcripts copies are required to be submitted by the applicant

Official cre­den­tial eval­u­a­tion should be mention on the transcript

Desire scholarship and desire courses should be indicated by the applicant

Military And Veterans Scholarship:

Students who would be selected by the Military and Veterans Scholarship would get a 30% tuition fee waiver.

Eligibility Criteria for Military and Veterans Scholarship:

Applicants can start their studies online or on the campus of Marcon International University

This scholarship is available for mil­i­tary and vet­er­an stu­dents under the categories of Ac­tive Duty, Spouse/De­pen­dent of Ac­tive Duty or Re­serve, Re­serve Mil­i­tary Vet­er­ans

Applicants should also show proof of their service

The Final decision would be made by the selection committee

Florida Resident Adult And Professional Students:

50% tuition fee waiver is available under Florida resident adult and professional students scholarship.

Eligibility Criteria for Florida resident adult and professional students scholarship:

Applicants should be adult aged from 28 to 55 years old

Applicants should be the residence of Florida

Applicants can take graduate or postgraduate course

Applicants should willing to start their study online or on the campus

Applicants should send their citizenship/residency proof of Florida to apply for this scholarship

Applicants should have 2 years of professional experience

Merit-Based Undergraduate And Graduate Scholarship:

MIU-UG Scholarships is giving a 20% tuition fee reduction to its selected students.

Eligibility Criteria for Merit-based undergraduate and graduate scholarship:

Applicants would have to start their course on campus or online

Domestic and International students are eligible for this scholarship

Applicants should have a minimum GPA of 2.9 in their previous studies like in high school, bach­e­lor’s, or mas­ter’s program

Applicants would also have to provide proof of eligible GPA through transcripts

Applicants would have to maintain a minimum of 2.9 GPA in order to maintain the scholarship

Applicants should remain en­rolled as a full-time stu­dent

Excellence Scholarships:

The number of Excellence Scholarships available at MIU is 300 with up to 60% fee reduction

Eligibility Criteria for Excellence Scholarships:

Online programs are available under this scholarship

Spanish and English language courses are available for the applicants

Interested applicants should be high potential students

Applicants belonging to any part of the world are eligible to apply

Applicants need to write an essay of 300 words in which they have to explain their motivation

Applicants should also mention why they should be considered a high potential candidate

Applicants should also submit an updated resume / CV

