University Of Manitoba Scholarships For International Students – Apply Now

The University of Manitoba Scholarships for international students has opened its door for worldwide students so that they can come to Canada and start their higher education in one of the top universities of Canada that is the University of Manitoba.
University Of Manitoba Scholarships:
Scholarships are now open for worldwide students at the University of Manitoba in Canada. International candidates are encouraged to apply for Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships at the University Of Manitoba in Canada. This scholarship is for a bachelor’s degree in Canada at the University of Manitoba to financially support the international students to continue their undergraduate degree programs. There are no restrictions on any program or discipline for this bachelor’s degree in Canada.
Detail Of University Of Manitoba Scholarships:
Country: Canada
Host University: University of Manitoba
Degree: Bachelor program
Category: Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships
Eligibility: International Students
Funded by: University Itself
Available Majors and Fields:
About all the major fields are available to study at the University of Manitoba. It’s upon the student’s choice, in which field he/she wants to continue his/her study. The list containing available fields is given below:
Aboriginal Governance
Accounting
Actuarial Mathematics – Business
Actuarial Mathematics – Science
Agronomy
Agribusiness
Agriculture
Agriculture Diploma
Agroecology
Animal Systems
Anthropology
Applied Mathematics
Art
Aging (interfaculty option)
Art History
Arts
Athletic Therapy
Arts – Integrated Studies
Asian Studies
Astronomy
Biochemistry
Biological Sciences
Canadian Studies
Biosystems Engineering
Biotechnology
Business generalist
Catholic Studies
Central & East European Studies
Ceramics
Classics
Chemistry
Civil Engineering
Classical Studies
Commerce
Computer Engineering
Computer Science
Cree
Dentistry (DMD)
Criminology
Dental Hygiene (BScDH)
Dental Hygiene (Diploma)
Dentistry (BSc)
Dentistry (DMD/PhD)
Drama
Drawing
Economics
English
Education –
Education,Post Baccalaureate
Electrical Engineering
Engineering
Entomology
Entrepreneurship/Small Business
Environmental Studies
Environmental Design
Environmental Science
Family Social Sciences
Film Studies
Finance
Fine Arts
Food Science
Geological Sciences
French
Genetics
Geography
Geology
Geophysics
German
Greek
Global Political Economy
Graphic Design
Health Sciences
Health Studies
History
Icelandic
Human Nutritional Sciences
Human Resource Management
Indigenous Business Studies
Italian
International Business
International Dentist Degree Program
Juris Doctor (JD)
Jazz Studies
Labour Studies
Judaic Studies
Kinesiology
Latin
Latin American Studies
Law
Linguistics
Leadership and Organizations
Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Management
Marketing
Management Information Systems
Mathematics
Mechanical Engineering
Medicine
Midwifery
Medieval & Renaissance Studies
Microbiology
Music
Ojibway
Music Minor
Native Studies
Nursing
Painting
Pharmacy
Philosophy
Physics
Photography
Physical Education
Physical Geography
Political Studies
Plant Biotechnology
Polish
Pre-Veterinary Medicine
Psychology – Science
Print Media
Psychology – Arts
Recreation Studies (Minor)
Religion
Respiratory Therapy
Russian
Social Work – Distance Delivery
Science
Sculpture
Social Work
Sociology
Soil Science
Spanish
Ukrainian
Statistics
Theatre
Ukrainian Canadian Heritage Studies
Video
Women’s & Gender Studies
Eligibility Criteria:
There is a simple eligibility criterion that you have to follow if you want to apply for Canada Scholarships at the University of Manitoba.
Applicants should have to complete their courses in fall and winter in order to be held eligible
In most cases, international students must enroll and complete at least 60 percent of the full course load in each term.
Applicants should have a high school certificate in order to apply for Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships at the University of Manitoba
Students must meet minimum G.P.A. requirements for the eligibility of this scholarship.
The minimum requirement for a degree is a 2.0 GPA for Continuing students
Those new students who come from high school must have a grade 12 average of 70% or higher. Students enrolled as adult students may also consider as eligible for this scholarship.
Language Requirement: Applicants who want to apply for scholarships and admissions to the University of Manitoba must fulfill the English language requirement as mentioned HERE
Documents Required For Applying:
The below documents are required to apply for Scholarships in Canada at the University of Manitoba. Applicants should prepare these documents before applying:
Educational documents
Statement of purpose
Copy of passport
Recommendation letter
Medical report
Others if any
Deadline:
The last date to apply for University of Manitoba Canada Scholarships is 1st October 2021
How To Apply For University Of Manitoba Canada Scholarships:
Applicants should check their eligibility and apply for the University of Manitoba Scholarship in Canada by the procedure that is given below:
Applicants should have to go to the official site of the University of Manitoba for only one application for admission. This application would be considered for the scholarships and no separate application is required for this scholarship but you have to mention the scholarship bursary in the online application form.
