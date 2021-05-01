University Of Manitoba Scholarships For International Students – Apply Now

The University of Manitoba Scholarships for international students has opened its door for worldwide students so that they can come to Canada and start their higher education in one of the top universities of Canada that is the University of Manitoba.

University Of Manitoba Scholarships:

Scholarships are now open for worldwide students at the University of Manitoba in Canada. International candidates are encouraged to apply for Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships at the University Of Manitoba in Canada. This scholarship is for a bachelor’s degree in Canada at the University of Manitoba to financially support the international students to continue their undergraduate degree programs. There are no restrictions on any program or discipline for this bachelor’s degree in Canada.

Detail Of University Of Manitoba Scholarships:

Country: Canada

Host University: University of Manitoba

Degree: Bachelor program

Category: Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships

Eligibility: International Students

Funded by: University Itself

Available Majors and Fields:

About all the major fields are available to study at the University of Manitoba. It’s upon the student’s choice, in which field he/she wants to continue his/her study. The list containing available fields is given below:

Aboriginal Governance

Accounting

Actuarial Mathematics – Business

Actuarial Mathematics – Science

Agronomy

Agribusiness

Agriculture

Agriculture Diploma

Agroecology

Animal Systems

Anthropology

Applied Mathematics

Art

Aging (interfaculty option)

Art History

Arts

Athletic Therapy

Arts – Integrated Studies

Asian Studies

Astronomy

Biochemistry

Biological Sciences

Canadian Studies

Biosystems Engineering

Biotechnology

Business generalist

Catholic Studies

Central & East European Studies

Ceramics

Classics

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Classical Studies

Commerce

Computer Engineering

Computer Science

Cree

Dentistry (DMD)

Criminology

Dental Hygiene (BScDH)

Dental Hygiene (Diploma)

Dentistry (BSc)

Dentistry (DMD/PhD)

Drama

Drawing

Economics

English

Education –

Education,Post Baccalaureate

Electrical Engineering

Engineering

Entomology

Entrepreneurship/Small Business

Environmental Studies

Environmental Design

Environmental Science

Family Social Sciences

Film Studies

Finance

Fine Arts

Food Science

Geological Sciences

French

Genetics

Geography

Geology

Geophysics

German

Greek

Global Political Economy

Graphic Design

Health Sciences

Health Studies

History

Icelandic

Human Nutritional Sciences

Human Resource Management

Indigenous Business Studies

Italian

International Business

International Dentist Degree Program

Juris Doctor (JD)

Jazz Studies

Labour Studies

Judaic Studies

Kinesiology

Latin

Latin American Studies

Law

Linguistics

Leadership and Organizations

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Management

Marketing

Management Information Systems

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Medicine

Midwifery

Medieval & Renaissance Studies

Microbiology

Music

Ojibway

Music Minor

Native Studies

Nursing

Painting

Pharmacy

Philosophy

Physics

Photography

Physical Education

Physical Geography

Political Studies

Plant Biotechnology

Polish

Pre-Veterinary Medicine

Psychology – Science

Print Media

Psychology – Arts

Recreation Studies (Minor)

Religion

Respiratory Therapy

Russian

Social Work – Distance Delivery

Science

Sculpture

Social Work

Sociology

Soil Science

Spanish

Ukrainian

Statistics

Theatre

Ukrainian Canadian Heritage Studies

Video

Women’s & Gender Studies

Eligibility Criteria:

There is a simple eligibility criterion that you have to follow if you want to apply for Canada Scholarships at the University of Manitoba.

Applicants should have to complete their courses in fall and winter in order to be held eligible

In most cases, international students must enroll and complete at least 60 percent of the full course load in each term.

Applicants should have a high school certificate in order to apply for Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships at the University of Manitoba

Students must meet minimum G.P.A. requirements for the eligibility of this scholarship.

The minimum requirement for a degree is a 2.0 GPA for Continuing students

Those new students who come from high school must have a grade 12 average of 70% or higher. Students enrolled as adult students may also consider as eligible for this scholarship.

Language Requirement: Applicants who want to apply for scholarships and admissions to the University of Manitoba must fulfill the English language requirement as mentioned HERE

Documents Required For Applying:

The below documents are required to apply for Scholarships in Canada at the University of Manitoba. Applicants should prepare these documents before applying:

Educational documents

Statement of purpose

Copy of passport

Recommendation letter

Medical report

Others if any

Deadline:

The last date to apply for University of Manitoba Canada Scholarships is 1st October 2021

How To Apply For University Of Manitoba Canada Scholarships:

Applicants should check their eligibility and apply for the University of Manitoba Scholarship in Canada by the procedure that is given below:

Applicants should have to go to the official site of the University of Manitoba for only one application for admission. This application would be considered for the scholarships and no separate application is required for this scholarship but you have to mention the scholarship bursary in the online application form.

APPLY HERE