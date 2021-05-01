University Of Winnipeg Canada Scholarships For International Students – Apply

The University of Winnipeg Canada Scholarships for International Students is such a great opportunity for worldwide students who want to pursue their undergraduate and graduate degree programs and dream to study in Canada.
About University Of Winnipeg:
The University of Winnipeg is a vibrant campus and hub that connects people of different cultures and educates citizens around the world. They offer advanced undergraduate and graduate programs that are very specialized in Western Canada: for example, a Bachelor of Arts in Human Rights and a Master in Development focusing on internal development. Its graduates value its academic experience, as UWinnipeg is known for its small class size, academic ability and commitment to internal engagement.
As one of Canada’s most innovative Science campuses, its renowned professors, undergraduates, and graduate students study the most challenging issues: climate change, isotope structures and cancer. Their state-of-the-art RecPlex department provides students with new research and learning opportunities in training and healthcare. The University of Winnipeg offers sports and entertainment programs for students also.
University Of Winnipeg Canada Scholarships:
Country: Canada
Host University: University of Winnipeg
Degree: Undergraduates and Graduates programs
Categories: Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships, graduate scholarships
Eligibility: International Students
Available Majors And Fields:
The University of Winnipeg is offering Scholarships in Canada for worldwide students so that they can pursue their undergraduate degree and graduate degree under Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships, graduate scholarships in several bundles of programs that are being taught at the University of Winnipeg. However, the list is also given below of such courses for your convenience.
Aboriginal Governance
Anthropology
Applied Computer Science
Bioanthropology
Biochemistry
Biology
Biopsychology – see Neuroscience
Business & Administration
Chemistry
Classics (Greek and Roman Studies)
Computer Science – see Applied Computer Science
Conflict Resolution Studies
Criminal Justice
Dance Program
Developmental Studies
Disability Studies
East Asian Languages & Cultures
Economics
Economics and Finance
Education
English
Environmental Studies and Sciences
French Studies
Geography
German-Canadian Studies
German Studies
History
History of Art
Human Rights
Indigenous Studies (formerly Aboriginal Governance)
Interdisciplinary Linguistics
International Development Studies
Italian Studies
Kinesiology & Applied Health
Linguistics (See Interdisciplinary Linguistics)
Mathematics & Statistics
Neuroscience
Mennonite Studies
Modern Languages and Literature
Philosophy
Physics
Political Science
Psychiatric Nursing
Psychology
Religion & Culture (formerly Religious Studies)
Rhetoric and Communications
Sociology
Spanish Studies
Statistics – see Mathematics & Statistics
Theatre & Film
Theatre & Film – Dance Program Stream
Urban and Inner-City Studies
Women’s & Gender Studies
PACE (Professional, Applied and Continuing Education) courses:
Advanced Business Management
Artificial Intelligence Diploma
Educational Assistant Diploma (Full-time)
Financial Management Diploma
Human Resource Management Diploma (Full-time)
Marketing Management Diploma
Network Security Diploma
PR, Marketing & Strategic Communications Management Diploma
Predictive Analytics Diploma
Project Management Diploma
Supply Chain Management Diploma
Web Development Diploma
Benefits Of University Of Winnipeg Scholarships In Canada:
The University of Winnipeg which is also known as one of the top universities in Canada is awarding s scholarship program named President’s Scholarships. This Canadian Scholarship at U of W is designed for the coming international students who want to complete their higher studies in Canada at U of W. They name the coming international students as World Leaders. The University of Winnipeg has fixed the significant amount to reward the selected international students under its president’s scholarship program. That significant amount is $5,000 that would help the selected student in their study expenses.
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants should be international students who want to study in Canada at the University of Winnipeg
Applicants should have a minimum of 80% admission average or equivalent
Applicants should commence their studies from the first year of any program. It means that applicants should enter the first year of any program
Applicants should show the exceptional leadership qualities
Applicants should submit the complete admission application before the respective deadline
Applicants should have the willingness to study in Canada
Applicants should have the spirit to work for the betterment of the country
Required Documents For Applying:
Applicants must have to submit the following documents to apply for the University of Winnipeg Canada Scholarships
A completed application form which can be seen HERE
One 250-500 word personal statement
A curriculum vitae
Two references
Deadline:
The last date to apply for the University of Winnipeg Canada Scholarships is June 1.
How To Apply For University Of Winnipeg Scholarships In Canada?
There is a very simple process to apply for this scholarship. All you have to do is to prepare all the required documents in soft form. Required documents should contain a correctly filled complete application form and others supporting documents. You have to bind all the required documents in one PDF file.
After making PDF file you have to send that file to the following Email address: awards@uwinnipeg.ca
