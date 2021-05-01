University Of Winnipeg Canada Scholarships For International Students – Apply

The University of Winnipeg Canada Scholarships for International Students is such a great opportunity for worldwide students who want to pursue their undergraduate and graduate degree programs and dream to study in Canada.

About University Of Winnipeg:

The University of Winnipeg is a vibrant campus and hub that connects people of different cultures and educates citizens around the world. They offer advanced undergraduate and graduate programs that are very specialized in Western Canada: for example, a Bachelor of Arts in Human Rights and a Master in Development focusing on internal development. Its graduates value its academic experience, as UWinnipeg is known for its small class size, academic ability and commitment to internal engagement.

As one of Canada’s most innovative Science campuses, its renowned professors, undergraduates, and graduate students study the most challenging issues: climate change, isotope structures and cancer. Their state-of-the-art RecPlex department provides students with new research and learning opportunities in training and healthcare. The University of Winnipeg offers sports and entertainment programs for students also.

University Of Winnipeg Canada Scholarships:

Country: Canada

Host University: University of Winnipeg

Degree: Undergraduates and Graduates programs

Categories: Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships, graduate scholarships

Eligibility: International Students

Available Majors And Fields:

The University of Winnipeg is offering Scholarships in Canada for worldwide students so that they can pursue their undergraduate degree and graduate degree under Undergraduate scholarships / Bachelors scholarships, graduate scholarships in several bundles of programs that are being taught at the University of Winnipeg. However, the list is also given below of such courses for your convenience.

Aboriginal Governance

Anthropology

Applied Computer Science

Bioanthropology

Biochemistry

Biology

Biopsychology – see Neuroscience

Business & Administration

Chemistry

Classics (Greek and Roman Studies)

Computer Science – see Applied Computer Science

Conflict Resolution Studies

Criminal Justice

Dance Program

Developmental Studies

Disability Studies

East Asian Languages & Cultures

Economics

Economics and Finance

Education

English

Environmental Studies and Sciences

French Studies

Geography

German-Canadian Studies

German Studies

History

History of Art

Human Rights

Indigenous Studies (formerly Aboriginal Governance)

Interdisciplinary Linguistics

International Development Studies

Italian Studies

Kinesiology & Applied Health

Linguistics (See Interdisciplinary Linguistics)

Mathematics & Statistics

Neuroscience

Mennonite Studies

Modern Languages and Literature

Philosophy

Physics

Political Science

Psychiatric Nursing

Psychology

Religion & Culture (formerly Religious Studies)

Rhetoric and Communications

Sociology

Spanish Studies

Statistics – see Mathematics & Statistics

Theatre & Film

Theatre & Film – Dance Program Stream

Urban and Inner-City Studies

Women’s & Gender Studies

PACE (Professional, Applied and Continuing Education) courses:

Advanced Business Management

Artificial Intelligence Diploma

Educational Assistant Diploma (Full-time)

Financial Management Diploma

Human Resource Management Diploma (Full-time)

Marketing Management Diploma

Network Security Diploma

PR, Marketing & Strategic Communications Management Diploma

Predictive Analytics Diploma

Project Management Diploma

Supply Chain Management Diploma

Web Development Diploma

Benefits Of University Of Winnipeg Scholarships In Canada:

The University of Winnipeg which is also known as one of the top universities in Canada is awarding s scholarship program named President’s Scholarships. This Canadian Scholarship at U of W is designed for the coming international students who want to complete their higher studies in Canada at U of W. They name the coming international students as World Leaders. The University of Winnipeg has fixed the significant amount to reward the selected international students under its president’s scholarship program. That significant amount is $5,000 that would help the selected student in their study expenses.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants should be international students who want to study in Canada at the University of Winnipeg

Applicants should have a minimum of 80% admission average or equivalent

Applicants should commence their studies from the first year of any program. It means that applicants should enter the first year of any program

Applicants should show the exceptional leadership qualities

Applicants should submit the complete admission application before the respective deadline

Applicants should have the willingness to study in Canada

Applicants should have the spirit to work for the betterment of the country

Required Documents For Applying:

Applicants must have to submit the following documents to apply for the University of Winnipeg Canada Scholarships

A completed application form which can be seen HERE

One 250-500 word personal statement

A curriculum vitae

Two references

Deadline:

The last date to apply for the University of Winnipeg Canada Scholarships is June 1.

How To Apply For University Of Winnipeg Scholarships In Canada?

There is a very simple process to apply for this scholarship. All you have to do is to prepare all the required documents in soft form. Required documents should contain a correctly filled complete application form and others supporting documents. You have to bind all the required documents in one PDF file.

After making PDF file you have to send that file to the following Email address: awards@uwinnipeg.ca