Washington Post Paid Summer Internship 2021 in the USA – Apply Here

Are you searching for a good organization that pay for internship? If yes then consider applying for the 2021 Washington Post Paid internships in the USA for international applicants. It is such a great opportunity to groom your skills by working under such cooperation in the USA.
Washington Post Paid Summer Internship 2021 – USA PAID INTERNSHIP
The Washington Post media agency is owned by Jeff Bezos who is also the owner of AMAZON. Washington Post has a great interest in international applicants. They are providing a chance so that people come from all over the world and sharpen their skills in such a great working environment. Students from anywhere are eligible to apply.
There is no IELTS / TOFEL is required to apply for this PAID INTERNSHIP. Selected Internees would not only work but they will also get paid during the USA Internship program.
Washington Post Paid Summer Internship 2021 Detail:
Type: Paid Internship
Country: United States of America
Organization: The Washington Post
Roles Of Interns:
The Washington Post has provided all the roles on which interns have to work. They have provided a complete scenario and areas of interest for the applicants. Following is the list is given in which you can find your interest.
Reporters
Visual Journalists
Photographer
Videographer
Multiplatform Editors
Multiplatform Producers
News and Digital Designers
Graphics Reporters and Developers
Social Media Producers
Audio Producers
Benefits / Salary Of Paid Internship USA In The Washington Post:
Among various benefits of this USA paid internship, One is that you will work under such a great environment that you will learn a lot when you meet with various talented people around the globe. Besides a very handsome amount would also be awarded to the selected internees. Every Week you will get a significant amount of $750. This is a high amount to cover all of your weekly expenses.
Eligibility Criteria:
The recruitment committee of the Washington Post has given some criteria on which they will select the internet. Criteria are given below:
Eligible Countries:
Applicants living in any part of the world are eligible to apply
Other Requirements:
You should have a strong willingness to work in the USA
Senior, Junior, or graduate students enrolled in a degree program can apply
Applicants should have at least one previous professional news internship or media job.
Applicants must be mentally and physically fit
Applicant’s English Language skill must be good
Required Documents For Applying:
The following documents must be in English.
Online Application Form
Resume
Work Samples
Autobiographical Essay
How To Apply At Washington USA Paid Internship:
You must have to submit an online application form in order to apply for the Washington USA Paid Internship. The link to apply online is given below. Give all of your information in English. Information should be correctly filled. Prepare all of your documents in soft form as there may be a need to upload the documents in the online application form.
