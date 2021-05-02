University of Sheffield International LLM Scholarships in UK – Apply Now

To support the law education of academically distinguished students, the University of Sheffield has set up excellent International LLM Scholarships for two outstanding students.

This educational award is available for overseas applicants who have received an offer of a place to study on the LLM program for the academic year 2021/2022.

The University of Sheffield is a public research university in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, that was established in 1905. It is among the top ten UK universities for research grant funding, and it has risen to the top of the UK for engineering research income and expenditure.

Why would you like to study at the University of Sheffield? While studying at this university, students can improve their knowledge of the legal system and gain qualifications for global legal practice. LLM is also extremely beneficial if they want to go into teaching law.

Application Deadline: June 11, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Sheffield

Department: NA

Course Level: Postgraduate

Awards: £4,000

Number of Awards: Two

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International Students

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Postgraduate degree includes LLM, LLM Corporate and Commercial Law, and LLM International Law and Global Justice pathways)

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Be an overseas student for fee purposes

Have an academic offer from us to study the full-time LLM (includes Sheffield LLM, LLM Corporate and Commercial Law, and LLM International Law and Global Justice pathways)

Have an application number

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants have to take admission in the postgraduate degree coursework at the university. After that, you have to complete the online application form.

Supporting Documents: Proof of your previous degree(s), Official translations into English, Academic references, A supporting statement (including a research proposal where relevant), Curriculum vitae (CV)/resume.

Admission Requirements: Aspirants must have a previous degree certificate with remarkable results.

Language Requirement: As part of our English language requirements, you may be required to take an internationally recognised English language test such as IELTS.

Benefits

The successful scholar will receive the amount of £4,000 in the UK. There are two awards available.

