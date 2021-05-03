How Nigerian Teen got 19 Scholarship Offers Worth $5m in US, Canada – Details

Miss Victory Yinka-Banjo, a 17-year-old Nigeria high school graduate, was recently offered more than $5 million worth of scholarship money for an undergraduate program of study, according to admission documents and estimates of financial aid awards.

“It still feels pretty unbelievable. I applied to so many schools because I didn’t even think any school would accept me,” Victory told CNN, relishing her academic prowess.

Born to Nigerian parents, Chika Yinka-Banjo, a senior lecturer at the University of Lagos and Adeyinka Banjo, procurement and supply chain executive, Victory was given potential full scholarships from the Ivy League schools, Yale College, Princeton University, Harvard College, and Brown University.

Other US scholarship offers included those from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Virginia.

In Canada, Victory was offered the Lester B. Pearson scholarship from the University of Toronto and the Karen McKellin International Leader of Tomorrow (KMILOT) scholarship from the University of British Columbia.

“Their admissions processes are extremely selective,” Victory added.

“They only accept the best of the best. So, you can imagine how, on a daily basis, I have to remind myself that I actually got into these schools. It is surreal!”

A senior prefect during her time in high school, Victory rose to national prominence in late 2020 after she scored straight As in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Months earlier, the Nigerian teen had been rated as the “Top in the World” in English as a second language (speaking endorsement) by the University of Cambridge International Examination (CIE).

Victory aced the Cambridge IGCSE exam acquiring A in all six subjects she sat for.

Victory told CNN her remarkable achievements are borne out of hard work.

The teenager remarked that her multiple scholarship offers have made her stand taller, smile wider, and pat herself on the back more often.