Jonsson School International Axxess Scholarship 2021 at University of Texas USA – Apply Now

Are you searching for scholarship opportunity in the USA, if Yes then the University of Texas – USA is providing scholarship funds to highly qualified students that are selected by their scholarship committees. While studying at this university, you will be able to learn some of the most innovative subjects and interact with well-known scholars who will guide you during your study years.

Application Deadline: May 14, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: Tuition fees

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be Full-time incoming or current junior or senior pursuing an undergraduate degree offered by the computer science department (CS, SE or Data Science) in the Jonsson School.

Applicants must demonstrate the greatest potential for success in the field of computer science and software engineering and (2) demonstrate leadership abilities, community volunteerism, or work experience.

Applicants need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

How to Apply: Applicants are not required to make a separate application for this application. Candidates who have applied for early admission in an approved course will be automatically considered for this application program.

How to Apply To apply please Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information