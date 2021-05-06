Google launches 40,000 scholarships for developers

Temiloluwa O’Peters and Temitayo Jaiyeola

5 May 2021

Google has announced the launch of 40,000 new developer scholarships in partnership with Pluralsight and Andela for Africans.

The company said it was offering the scholarships for Android, Web, and Google Cloud developers to beginner and intermediate developers spread across mobile and cloud development tracks and resident in Africa.

At a virtual event organised by the company for industry players, policy leads, startup executives and investors, Google also announced the opening of the Class Six Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme.

Head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, Onajite Emerhor, said it was a three-month programme starting June 21, 2021, and open to applications from 17 countries across Africa including Nigeria.

He said the aim of the programme was to support the advancement of startups through their most crucial growth phases.

The Managing Director, Google Sub-Saharan Africa, Nitin Gajria, said African developers and startups played a critical role in the transformation of the African economy by creating new opportunities and paving the way for economic and social development.

“We recognise Africa’s exceptional digital potential, and that is why Google is committed to providing this critical support for African startups,” he

Osinbajo, in his keynote address at the virtual event where he was represented by the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Abdullahi, highlighted the importance of the startup ecosystem to the future of the country and Africa.

He described the startup ecosystem as vital to finding solutions to Africa’s digital challenges, which he said would be fully be realised by supporting and encouraging startups and developers.

According to him, African startups are only as strong as the value of the human resources they have.

Punch