International Presidential Scholarships at Stratford University, USA – Apply Now

If you are a freshman and want to study in the USA, you can join the International Presidential Scholarships at Stratford University for the academic year 2021-2022.

The International Presidential support will be offered to any new, first-time students who want to study at Stratford University.

Stratford University, ranked in the top 58% of the world’s universities, is a public benefit corporation university that strives to prepare students for rewarding careers through quality educational programs that meet the changing needs of employers and the community.

Why choose to study at Stratford University? Stratford University is committed to offering high-quality, career-orientated programs designed to help the students achieve their goals. It offers extreme convenience to students and gives them the freedom to juggle between campuses, online classes, and other activities. Stratford University also grants credits for qualifying prior learning and life experiences such as military training, professional designations, volunteer and paid work, and self-directed study.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Stratford University

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor’s and Master’s

Award: 25% of Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: Unlimited

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International entrants from all countries are eligible.

Eligible Course or Subjects: BS or MS degree programme

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be first–time applicants at Stratford University.

The applicants must be applying from their home country.

The applicants must not be transferring from another US university or College.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants must complete the application process through the online application

The applicants must then fill the application form to apply to receive the program.

Supporting Documents: The applicants are required to submit the following documents:

High School Diploma or GED

Official bachelor’s degree transcript or equivalent

Copy of passport

Proof of financial support

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have attained a GPA of 3.5 or above on a scale of 4.0 to be admitted to Stratford. GMAT and GRE score must be submitted if the chosen degree requires.

Language Requirement: The applicants must fulfil the following English language proficiency test scores requirements:

IELTS – 6.5

TOEFL IBT – 79

TOEFL CBT – 213

CELSA language test – 65

Benefits

The university will grant a 25% discount on the tuition fee for the chosen bachelor’s or master’s degree course to the selected students.

