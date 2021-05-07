PhD Excellence international awards in Canada – Apply Now

International students with diverse backgrounds are provided with this fantastic PhD Excellence Scholarships programme to study at the ISMER Université du Québec à Rimouski.

The sponsorship will be provided to three international students who wish to pursue PhD in Marine Sciences and Oceanography. Students from Canada are also eligible to apply to avail this application .

Institut Des Sciences De La Mer De Rimouski (ISMER) of the Université du Québec à Rimouski(UQAR) is one of the largest university networks in Canada that gives utter importance to teaching, research and service to the community.

Why study at ISMER UQAR? The University is known to provide various admission and in-course scholarships, housing facilities, financial aid, etc., to make students feel at ease. It has sheltered a large critical mass of researchers and students from various disciplinary backgrounds dedicated to the discovery and advancement of knowledge about coastal environments from a sustainable development perspective. It has signed about 15 collaboration agreements in research and training with half a dozen countries worldwide to bring the best to its students.

Application Deadline: 1st July 2021

University or Organization: ISMER UQAR

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Award: $20,000

Number of Awards: 3

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All PhD degree programmes in the field of marine sciences are eligible.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be new full-time students at ISMER.

The applicants must be registered in the doctoral program at ISMER at the time of obtaining the program.

These excellent opportunities are intended for students from Quebec, other Canadian provinces, or worldwide.

Be able to start the doctoral thesis in the fall of 2021 or winter of 2022 semesters;

Be in the position to register (full time) in the doctoral program in oceanography at ISMER at the time of obtaining the program;

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must register and enrol themselves in the University in their preferred course through the online platform. The applicants are required to submit the documents mentioned below through mail to the Program committee of graduate studies in oceanography at ISMER on etud_ocean@uqar.ca.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must possess the following documents:

All university grade transcripts

Birth certificate

Letter to motivation

Three reference letters

A letter of support from a professor at ISMER

Resume

Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to have a minimum grade point of at least 3.7 / 4.3 or the equivalent to secure an admission.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to submit scores of the attempted IRLTS and TOEFL tests as proof of English language proficiency.

The University also requires fluency in French. The following tests are accepted:

TFI – 750

TCF – B2

Benefits

The University will provide three selected applicants with a sum of $20,000 per annum for three years to cover their doctoral degree at ISMER.

