How To Migrate To Canada Using Express Entry

Are you in search of greener pastures? Tired of the situation of things in Nigeria? Looking to reside and work in a safe country with great economic benefits?

Canada is the right country to go. Canada welcomes over 250,000 immigrants from all over the world on an annual basis. It is one of the most popular destinations with a fast growing economy and low unemployment rate offering many job and investment opportunities. Canada boasts of having the best public school systems in the world, with popular universities like the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia.

Hoping to migrate to Canada on a permanent basis and legally? Then there is good news for you!

Canada offers many programs which allows a person to apply for permanent residence. These programs vary greatly and so also does their requirements.

Canada Immigration Programs for permanent residency can be basically classified into four categories having sub-categories.

Economic Immigration Program: Express entry, Quebec immigration, Provincial nominee programs, Atlantic immigration pilot Business Immigration Program: Investors programs, Entrepreneur programs, self-employed programs Family sponsorship program: Spouse or partner sponsorship, Child or other dependent sponsorship, Parent or grandparent sponsorship Humanitarian and Refugee pathways

For the sake of this article, we will be discussing the Express Entry system which is a subcategory of the Economic Immigration Program.

Migrate To Canada Using Express Entry

The Express Entry system is an application process that allows for skilled immigrants to reside in Canada permanently and grow the Canadian economy. It is an online application management system launched by the Canadian government in 2015 to grant permanent residence to skilled workers.

Skilled workers apply through the online application system, ranked against each other and only the best are selected based on their skills and ability to contribute to the Canadian economy which makes the Express Entry system highly competitive.

The Express system can be categorized into three basic groups:

Federal Skilled Worker

In this category, only skilled workers that have foreign work experience and want to permanently immigrate to Canada are considered. Six selection factors are considered (age, education, work experience, valid job offer, Language skills and, adaptability).

All these factors form a 100 point grading system used to assess eligibility and the current pass mark is 67 points. To be able to qualify for this program, you must meet the minimum requirements which is at least 12-months continuous working experience within the last 10 years, in a Managerial job (skill type 0) or professional job (skill type A) or Technical jobs and skilled trades (skill level B) which can be further explained in the National Occupational Classification.

Take and get a minimum score of Canadian Language Benchmark 7 approved language tests in English or French for writing, reading, listening and speaking, a certificate or diploma or degree from a Canadian secondary or post-secondary school or a complete credential and an educational credential assessment report from an approved agency showing your education is equal to a completed certificate or degree from a Canadian secondary or post-secondary school.

Also, you must show proof that you have funds to settle in Canada unless you are currently able to legally work in Canada or have a valid job offer from an employer in Canada. Lastly, you must be admissible in Canada which means you have no criminal records, or health issues or security reasons.

Next step is to submit your profile and it is advisable that you do have the following documents while you are at it: passport or travel document, language test results, Educational Credential Assessment, written job offer from an employer in Canada (if that is the case), proof of funds, medical certification and police certificate before you can submit your profile.

Federal Skilled Trades Program

This category is for skilled workers who want to reside permanently in Canada based on being qualified in a skilled trade. Minimum requirements for this category includes: at least 2 years of full time work experience (or an equal amount of part-time work experience) within the last 5 years before applying.

Must meet the required language levels which is a minimum score of Canadian Language Benchmark 5 for listening and speaking, and Canadian Language Benchmark 4 for reading and writing English or French.

Meet the job requirements for that skilled trade as set out in the National Occupational Classification except for needing a certificate of qualification. Have a valid job offer of full-time employment for a total period of at least 1 year or certificate of qualification in that skilled trade issued by a Canadian provincial, territorial or federal authority.

You can check the National Occupational Code, title and skill type or level of your job. There is no educational requirement for the Federal Skilled Trades Program only if you want to improve your ranking by getting points if you have a certificate or diploma or degree from a Canadian secondary or post-secondary school or a complete credential and an educational credential assessment report from an approved agency showing your education is equal to a completed certificate or degree from a Canadian secondary or post-secondary school.

Also, the proof that you have enough funds for you and your family (as the case may be) to settle in Canada unless you are currently eligible to work in Canada and have a valid job offer from an employer in Canada. Lastly, you must be admissible to Canada and must also plan to live outside the province of Quebec.

Next step is to get your documents ready as you submit your profile for selection.

Canadian Experience Class

This category is only for those who are skilled workers and have Canadian work experience only, who wants to reside permanently in Canada. Minimum requirements includes 1 year of legally acquired skilled work experience in Canada, in the last 3 years before application (excluding self-employment and work experience gained while you were a full-time student). Meet the language requirements with a minimum of Canadian Language Benchmark 7 for NOC0 or A jobs or Canadian Language Benchmark 5 for NOC B jobs.

No education requirements only if you want to improve your rank in the Express Entry Pool which would need you to tender a certificate or diploma or degree from a Canadian secondary or post-secondary school or a complete credential and an educational credential assessment report from an approved agency showing your education is equal to a completed certificate or degree from a Canadian secondary or post-secondary school. Then you must be admissible to Canada and, must plan to live outside the province of Quebec.

Next step is to get your documents ready as you submit your profile for selection.

Hope this article has been able to give you full insights to the Canadian Express Entry System and also arm you with the necessary information needed to scale through the process unscathed? If you have any questions, do not hesitate to ask.