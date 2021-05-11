5 Important Things You Should Know Before You Travel To Canada

Canada is indeed a great country and it’s the destination for most travelers, including yourself.

By virtue of you reading this content, it’s safe to assume you’ve got interest in traveling to Canada, correct?

If yes, you are in luck. While we may have published a few contents on this blog relating to Canada and not just how to to immigrate to Canada but also how to survive in Canada, we still feel the need to let you in on some vital things.

Before you park your bags and hit the airport for that trip to Canada, there are a few things we’d like you to know. This is aimed at giving you an insight on what to expect if/when you get to Canada.

1. The Distance Is Long

Considering all of the benefits that comes with being a Canadian citizen and how the things are being maintained there, one would think it’s a relatively small country. But no, it isn’t.

Things you should know before you travel to canada

Canada is a big country with a number of provinces. Moving from one province to another is a considerable distance. Hence, if you think that upon getting to Canada, you will be able to cover most of Canada within a short visit, think again.

Moving from one city in Canada to Canada involves traveling over long distances. If you have limited time and still want to explore the country, it’s best you mark out the places you’d like to visit in Canada before hitting the road.

Thankfully, we have a Canada travel guide we’d like you to check out. It gives you an insight of the best places in Canada to visit.

2. Get Ready For The Weather

weather in Canada

Share

Depending on the country you currently reside in, you may or may not know what the weather is like in Canada. Hence, we advise you have an insight on what the weather is before parking your bags. You want to be sure you are prepared for whatever the weather brings in Canada.

In Canada, there can be thunderstorms even in the summer. If you decide to visit the mountains, the temperature there tend to dip at night. During the winter period, it gets cold. Depending on where in Canada, you can expect temperatures of around -20, -30 degrees Celsius, sometimes below.

To be on a safer part, be sure to park some warm woolen hats, gloves, scarfs and the likes to properly cover yourself when/if it gets cold.

3. Get Your ETA Visa Ready In Advance

Canada eta visa

Share

ETA – No, we do not mean “Expected Time of Arrival”. ETA in this context, means Electronic Travel Authorization. This is required as a new entry requirement for visitors since 2016. Of this, this isn’t applicable to everyone, it depends on where you are coming from.

Again, depending on where you are from, ETA may be required before boarding your flight to Canada. Getting your ETA is a simple process that can be done even online and only takes a few minutes. The process involves needing a credit card, a passport and an email address. You will also be required to answer a few basic questions as well as your personal information. A fee of $7 is also required.

Depending on the case, you can get your ETA granted within a few minutes of applying. Upon approval, your ETA is valid for 5 years or in line with whenever your password expires. You are required to use same passport you used when applying for ETA.

4. Tim Hortons Will Be Your Best Friend

Does the name Tim Hortons sound strange to you? Not to worry, you’d figure it out soon.

Almost every province in Canada, regardless of how small, has a Tim Hortons. Tim Hortons is a name given to a coffee, sandwich and donut shop chain. The is named after a hockey player.

This is great for the best bet of getting a cheap coffee or snack. With the nearest Timmie within reach, you don’t have to pay a lot for a fancy Starbucks latte.

5. Travel Insurance Is Important travel insurance for canada

Not everyone considers insurance to be a thing. Not even travel insurance. However, we’d advise that if you have the means, get a travel insurance. This is considered important when traveling even in Canada.

Let’s sight for example. If you are not a Canadian citizen but for one reason or the other, you hurt yourself in the country or got ill, it could cost you quite a sum to get treated. However, with travel insurance, you are in safe hands.

Please note however, that when taking any health/travel insurance, please be sure to properly read the fine print. Make sure it clearly states the fact that you are covered for any activities that you plan to do while in Canada. This may be skiing, snowboarding, whitewater rafting or any other fun activity.

There you have it! Are you planning to travel to Canada? Do you have any bucket list? Please Let us know by using the comment session.