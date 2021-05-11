See 8 Most Important Employable Degrees In Canada

Traveling to Canada is only one step however, living in Canada is another. When it comes to living in Canada, there’s a high chance you’d need a job.

Now, when it comes to getting a job, chances are, it’s not so easy to get one just as it is not so easy to get a good Job in your current place of residence.

One way to jump the line and perhaps, get a job faster in Canada, is to have knowledge of the most employable jobs in Canada. As much, you need a degree in that field.

If you are looking to study and perhaps aim to work abroad in places like Canada, it’s best you look at the most employable jobs in that country and if you can, get a degree in that line.

Most employable degrees In Canada

Do you know that getting a good job in Canada increases your chances of being able to become a permanent resident in Canada? As such, if Canada is your favorite place of destination or living a life, you should aim to get an high paying job in the country. If possible, enroll yourself to graduate from a college or university in the country.

Amongst the top 10 most employable degrees in Canada, engineering seem to be the most sort after. Hence, if you have a strong background in Science or/and perhaps very good in maths, you can opt in to study engineering thus increasing your chances of getting a good job in the country.

Without further ado, below are some of the most employable degrees in Canada for the year 2020.

1. HealthCare Degrees

Health they say, is wealth. And as such, with a degree in healthcare, there’s a better chance of you getting a job in Canada. There’s a need to serve an increasing aged population in Canada and the healthcare sector in the country continues to expand its wings to provide adequate healthcare for its citizens.

With a degree in nursing, doctoring or pharmacist, you have a greater opportunity in the Canadian healthcare sector. This will aid your chances of having a bright future and permanent residency in the country.

As fascinating as this sounds, please be aware of the fact that the field of nursing, pharmacology or doctorate follows strict regulations in Canada. You’d be required to go through a licensing process alongside your graduation to put your professional journey in motion.

Once license has been attained, you are ready to secure a job in Canada as a nurse, doctor or pharmacist.

2. Management Degree

Having a degree in management gives you a potential chance in securing a job in Canada. Jobs in this field include administrative services, budget, management analyst and marketing managers.

3. Software Engineer

The world right now, breaths technology and no, it ain’t stopping anytime soon. As a matter of fact, technology is the future. And as such, the need for software engineers will continue to increase. This is so as more businesses begin to integrate the use of technology.

According to COPS, the number of computer engineers need is expected to grow in the next few years. If you are good with tech, being or getting a degree in software engineering could very well help in shaping your future.

4. Finance

Finance is another employable degree in Canada. This allows you to work in variety of financial institutions and what not even as security analyst, market research analyst, bank manager, mortgage broker or portfolio manager.

5. Pharmacology

This is still with the healthcare degree. To become certified in this fueled asides having a degree, you are required to undergo an exam with the pharmacy examination board of Canada, complete an apprenticeship and become registered with your province college. As a side-note, the government of Canada foresees a shortage of pharmacists until at least year 2024.

6. Degree in Geoscience

Having a degree in Geoscience can help you get a good paying job in Canada. This includes getting the chance to work in mineral and petroleum exploration, environmental consulting and urban projects.

7. Petroleum or Chemical Engineering

The high income earners in most countries includes those working in the petroleum and chemical engineering field and this isn’t any different in the case of Canada. Engineers in this field can be employed by energy companies, research institutes and the government sector. You should check out Top 25 Places In Canada You Can Work In As An Immigrant.

8. Degree In Civil Engineering

It’s been claimed that in few years time, Canada’s economic growth is expected to boost investments in construction projects. This may lead to growth in employment in this sector. Hence, having a degree in civil engineering increases your chances of being employed fast as this is one of the most employable degrees in Canada for the year 2020 and perhaps, beyond.