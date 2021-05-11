See Best Jobs In Canada That Do Not Require work Permit

When it comes to immigrating to a foreign country, there are a few things that needs to be put in place before getting there, or after getting there.

If thinking of permanently moving to another country like Canada and you need a means of survival, getting a job becomes necessary.

Now, depending on how things work in that particular country, work permits may be needed before you are permitted to work in the country. While this kinda sounds displeasing, getting a work permit in Canada isn’t difficult.

While some jobs in Canada does require work permit, some jobs in Canada does not require work permit.

Jobs In Canada that do not require work permit

Now, just before we go into listing these jobs that does not require work permit, let’s understand the concept of work permit.

What Is Work Permit?

A work permit in its simplest term, is the permission to take a job within a foreign country. Depending on the situation, work permits can be necessary for minors who aim to work. These permits will allow minors to legally work under child labour laws.

Judging by the explanation given above, it’s okay to say that work permits in needed in Canada for you to be able to work in Canada. While that’s true, it isn’t exactly the case.

Jobs In Canada That Do Not Require Work Permits

As earlier mentioned, getting a work permit in Canada is easy. If however, you are on the look out for jobs in Canada that do not require work permit, below are some of these kind of jobs:

Aviation accident or incident investigator

Business visitor

Civil aviation inspector

Clergy

Convention organizer

Crew member

Emergency service provider

Examiner and evaluator

Expert witness or investigator

Family member of foreign representative

Foreign government officer or representative

Health care student

Judge, referee or similar official

Blogger

Military personnel

News reporter or film and media crew

Producer or staff member working on advertisements

Performing artist

Public speaker

Short-term highly-skilled worker

Short-term researcher

Student working off-campus

Student working on-campus

If the job you intend taking on, isn’t on the list above, then you will require a work permit. If however, you are a student on scholarship and intend running some side business in school, you definitely won’t be needing a work permit.

That’s it, guys. Those are the jobs in Canada that do not require work permit. Questions? Do not hesitate to ask using the comment session.