How To Study In Sweden for Free : Everything you need to Know

Friend, Studying in Sweden does not have to be expensive: . If you look in the right places you will find that studying abroad could be very easy, and in some cases even free of charge! Unfortunately, not every student can study for free in Sweden, but in this article you will find out if it is possible for you to study for free, or what the tuition fees may be.

Who can study in Sweden for free?

If you have a passport from a country of the EU/EEA or Switzerland, you are eligible to study in Sweden for free! If you are a passport holder from any other country, unfortunately the cost is a bit higher: The Swedish government introduced tuition fees for students from outside the EU/EEA and Switzerland, starting in the autumn semester 2011. That made Sweden one of the more expensive European destinations for international students. Today, tuition costs range from 80,000 SEK (around 8,000 euros) a year to 190,000 SEK (around 19,000 euros) a year based on the program in which you are studying, and the university that you wish to attend. Bachelor programs are generally a much lower cost than the average master’s program. Although this may be an expensive choice to some, students that choose to come to Sweden to study will obtain a high class education which will open up doors worldwide for exciting career opportunities upon graduation.

How can I receive a scholarship to study in Sweden?

There are many different ways that students can obtain a scholarship to study in Sweden. The opportunity to study in Sweden may be right in front of you with multiple scholarship opportunities. The Swedish Institute (SI) lists a large variety of scholarships that are available based on the subject you wish to study as well as your nationality.

Can I study in Sweden for free if I am from Asia, Africa or elsewhere outside Europe?

Yes, you can! Although you will likely have to pay tuition fees for full degree programs, there is a way to avoid the tuition fees: If you are enrolled in a school that is a partner university to universities in Sweden, you can take part in their study abroad exchange programs. For example, Lund University has more than 600 partner universities in 70 countries worldwide. If you are studying at a university already, and wish to study in Sweden, check with the internationals office at your university!

How expensive is it to live in Sweden?

The cost of living in Sweden varies based on where you are living. If you are studying at one of the schools in the country’s capital, Stockholm, you should be prepared to pay much more than if you are studying in a smaller city like Borås. Around the country, the monthly expenses are on average about 8,000 SEK (800 euros). The hardest part of studying in one of the big cities is finding housing. In some of the bigger cities, there are not enough student housing options; however, there are websites available in which people are willing to open their homes and apartments to share with other students within the same city. Finding these opportunities is very important if you wish to save money while studying at a university in Sweden. When applying for a Bachelors or Masters programme in Sweden, you will need to prove to the migration authorities that you will be able to successfully finance yourself during the time that you will be living in the country.

How easy is it to communicate with the locals?

Children in Sweden begin learning English at a very young age, in some cities as young as 7 years old. And all foreign movies and shows are shown in their original language with Swedish subtitles, meaning that Swedes get exposure to English every day. Due to this, almost everyone that you encounter will be able to speak English. However, if you wish to fully engage in the society, it is recommended that you take Swedish courses while studying if possible. You can study in these courses for free if you have obtained residency for the duration of your studies.

If you wish to study in Sweden, you should do your research first, start saving, and begin the hunt for an apartment as soon as you have the approval to relocate!

Source: study.eu