Moneygram begins Bitcoin Payment adoption

Moneygram International, a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, will start letting customers buy and sell bitcoin across 12,000 locations, according to news.bitcoin.com.

This was announced on Wednesday in the United States as the company partnered with Coinme.

Coinme is a licensed crypto-to-cash exchange in the U.S. and ATM operator that currently powers about 20,000 physical locations to buy and sell bitcoin using cash through partnerships with Coinstar and Moneygram.

This collaboration will bring bitcoin to thousands of new point-of-sale locations in the US. This service will be available at select Moneygram locations in the U.S.

The company also announced plans to expand to selected international markets in the second half of 2021.

The company said, “The Moneygram and Coinme integration will provide a fast and easy way for customers to purchase bitcoin with cash and withdraw bitcoin holdings in cash.”

