How To Study In Canada As An International Student

When it comes to studying abroad, Canada is often one of the top destination for students. The country is known for its excellence when it comes to international studies.

Some of the main qualities of living in Canada asides Jobs and standard of living, is the quality of education the country provides. Hence, if you are looking to study in Canada, you are on the right path.

In this post, we will be talking about how to study in Canada as an international student. This is aimed at giving you an insight on what it takes to study in Canada.

On the subject of studying in Canada , the number of International students in Canada is often on the rise each year. Many of these students are able to continue staying in Canada after their studies.

Basic Application Process To Study In Canada As An International Student

To be able to study abroad in a place like Canada, there are basic processes to be followed. Here in, we will be looking at these.

1. Choose A Program

Choosing a program is the first step if you aim to apply and study in Canada. You need to choose a program of your choice that you would like to study. This is considered the most important factor of your study permit application.

A strong case for studying in Canada for your preferred program may be required. This will give yoy the best possible chance of sunwitting a successful application.

2. Apply To Study In The School

This is considered the second step after deciding on a program you want to study. Having decided on a study program of your choice, the next step would be applying to the school. You will need to prepare and submit an application to the school.

Please note that to apply for a study permit, you will need to have a letter of acceptance from a Canadian designated learning institution. Speaking of study permits, let’s move on to the next step.

3. Apply For A Study Permit

This is considered the third step and also an important one. To be able to study in Canada, you will need a study permit. You can only apply for a study permit after you’ve gotten tour acceptance letter from the school of choice.

Documents Needed To Study In Canada

There are documents needed for the application process to be able to study in Canada as an international student. These documents are:

Acceptance Letter : This is a letter sent by the school to you confirming your acceptance into a program of study.

: This is a letter sent by the school to you confirming your acceptance into a program of study. Proof of financial support : You will be required of show proof of having enough money to take care of yourself and any other family member coming with you. This proof must cover being able to cover your tuition fees and cost of living (including accommodation and food) for your first year in Canada. To have an idea of how much will be needed, read this article.

: You will be required of show proof of having enough money to take care of yourself and any other family member coming with you. This proof must cover being able to cover your tuition fees and cost of living (including accommodation and food) for your first year in Canada. To have an idea of how much will be needed, read this article. Identity Documents: Documents like Birth Certificate, marriage certificate and passport will be needed.

What Is A Canadian Study Permit?

I like to think by now, you have an idea of what a study permit means. Well, if you don’t, a Canadian study permit is a document that allows you to study at a school in Canada.

You can only apply for a study permit after you have been accepted to study in Canada at a Designated learning institution (DLI). It is also worth noting that a designated learning institution is any school that is allowed to grant admission to international students.

Is There A Good Chance Of Becoming An International Student In Canada?

While approval of a Canadian study permit is always at the discretion of the visa officer, there’s a good chance of becoming an international student in Canada if you meet all the requirement.

Reason for this is, the previous year, Canada offered admission to more than 400,000 international students. The majority of these students are from Nigeria, France, China, Japan, South Korea, The United States, India, Brazil, Iran and Vietnam.

It is also worth noting that the government in Canada has budgeted $147.9 million dollars towards this goal for the next five years. If you’ve got all the requirements needed to study in Canada, we recommend going for it. You should make further findings on the particular school of choice before you embark on this journey or hire the services of recommended agents that can help with these sort of things.