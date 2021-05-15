Work and Study in Australia – Visa Application and Requirements

The Australian Government does not provide visa services at the Australian High Commission in Abuja.

The preferred visa application method is online lodgement. To start an application, you will first need to create your own online account, known as ImmiAccount. ImmiAccount lets you create and manage all your online visa applications in one place. You can use your account to:

lodge and pay for your visa application;

continue a saved application;

attach documents if required; and

check the progress of your application.

Alternative to online lodgement – Lodgement via TLScontact

If you are not able to lodge the visa application online for any reason, you may lodge a paper application for some visa types at a TLScontact Australian Visa Application Centre (AVAC) in Nigeria. Please note that an additional service fee is payable to TLScontact if you wish to use this service. There will be a service fee payable for the collection of biometrics at an AVAC, which is a requirement for residents in certain countries. For further information visit: TLScontact

TLScontact Visa Application Centres are located in Abuja and Lagos at the locations below:

Abuja

3rd Floor, El Yakub Muhktar Place, Zakariya Maimalari Street,CBD, Abuja

Working Days: Monday to Friday

Lagos

5th & 6th Floors Etiebets Place, 21 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos

Working Days: Monday to Friday

Telephone enquiries

+27 (0)12 472 3800

8:30 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday South African time

Note: International call charges apply. There is an option to leave contact details and request a return call. The call centre is closed on South African public holidays.

Vaccinations before Entry to Australia

For general information on public health and safety risks in Australia, please visit: Threats to Public Health

Polio

If you have spent 28 days or longer since 5 May 2014 in Afghanistan, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Iraq, Israel, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia or Syria, you should provide a certificate of vaccination against Polio with your visa application.

If you did not provide a vaccination certificate at the time you lodged your visa application, you may be contacted by the Australian High Commission detailing how you can provide your vaccination certificate. Alternatively, you can present your certificate to your nearest Visa Application Centre.

Yellow Fever

Visa holders frequently ask us about Australia’s Yellow Fever vaccination requirements. Information about Yellow Fever and entry to Australia can be found at: Yellow Fever – General Fact Sheet

Visa applications from Nigeria

All visa applications to Australia from Nigeria are processed through the Australian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa. For more detailed information on the visa application process, please visit Pretoria’s Visa and Migrationwebsite.

Biometrics

All visa applicants, regardless of their nationality, who are residents in Nigeria when applying for a visa to enter Australia, will need to provide their biometrics (fingerprints and a digital photograph) unless otherwise excluded or exempted from doing so under Australian Government policy. For more information about Australia’s biometric programme, please refer to: Biometrics Programme

Visa types

Information about the different types of Australian visas, including procedures, application forms and fees, can be found using Australia’s Department of Home Affairs Visa Finder.

After you lodge your visa application

You can enquire about the progress of your visa application or get more information by contacting the Visa and Immigration Section at the Australian High Commission in Pretoria via email atimmigration.pretoria@dfat.gov.au. While email is the preferred contact method, please note this office a large number of visa applications every day. Responding to excessive or unnecessary visa queries can cause delays in your visa application.

Visa applications from Benin and The Gambia

All visa applications to Australia from Benin and The Gambia are processed through the Australian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa. For more detailed information on the visa application process, please visit Pretoria’s Visa and Migration website.

Visa applications from Cameroon, Gabon and Niger

All visa applications to Australia from Cameroon, Gabon and Niger are processed through the Australian High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya. For more detailed information on the visa application process, please visit Nairobi’s Visa and Migration website.

Visa Scams and Warnings

Email addresses and websites for Australian Government Departments, such as the Department of Home Affairs or the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT), will always end with the handle ‘.gov.au’. Caution should be exercised if correspondence claiming to come from a Government Department does not conform to this format.

The Australian Government is aware that clients in Africa have been targeted by e-mails fraudulently offering visa services in relation to offers of employment in Australia. In some cases, the scam emails purport to be sent on behalf of the Australian Government, for example from the Australia High Commission or the Australia’s Department of Home Affairs .

Clients should only communicate with the Australian High Commission, the Australian Border Force, or Teleperformance Nigeria directly using the contact details provided on this website. We advise clients to carefully verify the authenticity of all offers of visa services and employment before providing any personal information or making any payments.

Should you believe that you are the victim of a scam, you should report it to your local police and you may also wish to report it via the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s Scamwatch website.

Cruise Ship Employment Scams

The Australian Government is aware that clients in Africa have been targeted by unsolicited e-mails fraudulently offering employment from Australian cruise ship companies. Victims of this scam are defrauded of fees supposedly for visas or fictitious ‘foreign worker certificates’. It appears that the fraudulent e-mails originate from other countries, not Australia. The Australian High Commission is unable to verify employment offers from Australian companies. Job-seekers are however, strongly advised to verify all job offers using publicly available contact details for the relevant companies.

Visa Lodgement Scam

There are increasing reports of Nigerian citizens who are being scammed when attempting to apply for a visa to Australia. These victims are paying large amounts of money to fake ‘travel agents’ to lodge Australian visa applications on their behalf. An application is never lodged on their behalf with Australia’s Department of Home Affairs. These victims have been scammed, and have lost their money. They will not receive a visa to Australia. Agents may even provide forged documents requesting the applicants provide their biometrics at a TLScontact Australian Visa Application Centre.

Applicants are urged to lodge their visa applications either: themselves through the Australian Government’s ImmiAccount; through the approved service provider TLScontact; or seek assistance through a registered travel agent