Checkout How To Get A Job In Toronto In 6 Steps

Toronto is one of the cities or provinces in Canada. It’s known for being a town that welcomes immigrants. Hence, if you are looking for one of the provinces to go to in Canada without issues, you may want to consider Toronto.

This city over the years, proves to be one of the most multicultural centers in Canada and around the world. It will even interest you to know that nearly 150 languages are being spoken in the city. Yes, you read that right.

While indeed, French and English and the most widely spoken languages in Canada, they are not the only language being spoken in the country. Asides that, it will also interest you to know that almost half of the population in toronto was born outside of Canada. Now, what does that tell you? It simply means this is a home for most immigrants.

Residents in Toronto get to enjoy quite a number of amenities that makes life better including beaches, parks, and plenty of trails. From these trails, you can enjoy the Lake Ontario.

What’s more exciting for job seekers is the fact that Toronto is currently in a time of demographic change. As such, there’s an aging population and few births. This in turn means that the workforce is getting low and jobs are opening up.

6 Steps To Get A Job In Toronto

If you happen to be interested in possibly getting a Job in Toronto, we’d like to discuss with you a few steps to help you with getting a Job in Toronto.

1. Be Eligible To Work In Canada

Not everyone can work in Canada. Toronto is known for being friendly to immigrants, and getting a Visa in Canada is easy if you follow the due steps compared to other developed countries in Europe.

For the most part, Express entry is recommended. However, this program isn’t open to everyone. You have to check your eligibility which you can do at Canada’s immigration service website.

Knowing you are eligible is only the first step. After that, you can begin your job search. Searching for a job before finding out if you are eligible could result to a waste of time especially in the case whereby you do not qualify.

2. Look At The Available Jobs

With Canada’s express entry program, being a skilled worker is one of the main catch. This allows you to work in different sectors as long as you can fit in. In Canada, there could be jobs outside your scope.

This means outside of the core industries you think you fit in, there’s a wide range or industries that are also booming in Canada. This simply means you shouldn’t limit your search. Be open to other job opportunities in Canada.

3. Search For Jobs Online

This is the internet age. A lot of companies tend to post their job vacancies online. There are also quite a number of job search sites applicable to jobs in Toronto.

Linkedin for example, is considered the social media platform for professionals. It’s also a place for job seekers alike.

Asides linkedin, some of the most popular sites to help you search for jobs in Canada include:

4. Engage In Networking

Social networking can do you more good than you can imagine. As a matter of fact, consider being able to network socially as a skill worth nurturing. This entails going to events that are likened to jobs in Toronto amongst others.

We recommend the following:

Eventbrite’s Toronto Gatherings

Toronto Eventful’s networking meetups.

Ellevate Network – To meet with Toronto’s professional women.

5. Make Sure Your CV Is Up To Date

When it comes to getting a job, your CV is usually the first things companies request and go through. For the most part, they look at this even before looking at your face. As such, you should make conscious effort to making sure your CV is up to date. You can research on how to make your CV better and act accordingly.

6. Apply For Canadian Work Visa

Applying for a Canadian work visa has been made easier thanks to the Canada’s department of immigration. You can complete the entire process online.

All that’s required is that you submit scanned copies of the work permit documents needed. Having done that, you can apply for your permit through the Canadian government’s online portal. We recommend reading on How To Apply For Temporary Work Permit In Canada.

Conclusion

Getting a Job in Toronto is the hard part but, that’s not all. There’s also a need to make arrangements like getting an apartment in Toronto. It’s also worth looking at How Much It Will Cost You To Live In Canada.You should also read on the things to expect when working in Canada as that could help prepare you for what’s to come.