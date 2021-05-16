How To Work and Study in Ireland – Everything you Need Know

Ireland is a popular study destination for international students like other EU or EEA countries, international students are placed on stricter rules when it comes to getting a part-time employment as a student. Students from the EU/EEA member countries are permitted to take up an internship or an employment while studying and also work after graduation.

For Non-EU students, you must be armed with a study visa before coming to study in Ireland. An international student is permitted to work for 20 hours only while school is in session.

Advantages of Studying in Ireland

The following are some of the benefits you would enjoy for choosing to study in Ireland:

There are so many universities in Ireland that made it to the lists of top world ranking universities, with thousands of courses available for international students.

Higher institutions in Ireland operate under the British education system. This means that quality education is guaranteed for you. You are going to acquire skills that would place on a higher pedestal where you would be sought after for employment.

You would enjoy hospitality as an international student because Irish people are the most welcoming people in Europe. So, you are going to have the best study experience.

According to IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook of 2009, Ireland operates with one of the best education system of the world. It ranks 8th in the world, as published in the yearbook.

Due to the quality of its education system, Ireland has become one of the rapidly growing economies of the world over the past few decades.

Because of its multicultural economy, Ireland is always graced with the presence of tourists and immigrants. As an international student, you will experience a new culture and meet people of diverse backgrounds.

It is not too difficult to acquire an Irish visa. All you need is a strong proof that you can finance your studies in the country.

Tuition Fees in Ireland

In Ireland, bachelor’s degrees are made free for Irish citizens and other citizens from EU/EEA countries as well as Switzerland. The Higher Education Authorities (HEA) takes care of the costs.

Note that not all programmes offered in the higher institutions of Ireland are free. Check the official page of the university you are applying to for further information. Also, international students are expected to pay tuition fees and it is within the reach of an average man.

Tuition fees in Ireland also vary, depending on the school and level of studies. Of course, private schools are more expensive than public schools. However, as an undergraduate, you are likely to pay between €9 000 and €5 000 per annum. Likewise, postgraduate students would pay between €9 150 and €37 000 per annum.

Additionally, you are expected to pay around €2 500 – €3 000 per year for student services and they include examination entries, support for clubs and societies, and so on. The fee varies from one university to another and is subsequent to yearly change.

Living Expenses

Living expenses in Ireland vary, depending on your location, type of accommodation, lifestyle and personal expenditure. You might spend, on the average, between €7 000 and €15 000 per annum. Included are rents, electricity, food, books, healthcare, travelling, social expenses, and so on. For those living outside Dublin, the rents and prices of goods are relatively cheaper.

Working as a Student

There are conditions for students who hold a work permit to work beyond the statutory hours of the week. You can work for as much as 40 hours per week. This usually happen during the months of June to September (that is, during the summer holidays) and between 15th December to 15th January (during the short holiday period). Also, the permission to work ceases the moment your student’s Stamp 2 immigration permission expires.

For international students who are engaged in full-time study that would last for at least one year, they do not need a work permit to work in Ireland. But the course they are offering must lead to a qualification that is recognized by the Irish Department of Education and Skills; otherwise, it is not valid.

Conditions that Permit Students to Get Work

Any student who wishes to get a part-time job while studying in Ireland must:

Register with GNIB. Non-EU students who hope to come to Ireland to study for more than 90 days are mandated to register with the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB)

Be enrolled on a recognized programme of education at above NFQ Level 7

Undertake a minimum of 15 hours per day to study

Get tuition between the hours of 8am and 6pm per week for a minimum of 25 weeks per annum

Be studying a programme that would last for at least one year.

Any foreign student that meets the above conditions and wishes to get a part-time job in Ireland is mandated to obtain a Personal Public Service (PPS) Number. It is only students who have acquired their PPS Number that are eligible to be paid by an employer. The payment must be made to an Irish bank account of the student.

Furthermore, the student will be expected to comply with the Universal Social Contribution (USC), Pay Related Social Insurance (PRSI), employment laws and taxation requirements.

You may also be placed on probation by your employer for some time before being permanently hired. This is to be sure you are qualified to handle your job roles. For your wages, the minimum wage paid by Irish employers is €19.15 per hour. This is encouraging for a part-time employment.

Internship Programme for Students in Ireland

If you are a student and are placed on a degree programme, you are permitted to undertake an internship, assuming this forms part of your programme. Notwithstanding, there are rules guiding that and they include:

If the internship or work placement is part of the programme, it cannot exceed the duration of 50% of the full programme. For instance, if you are enrolled in a four-year programme, the internship or work placement would not exceed 2 years. More so, the job must not be a self-employed kind of setting.

Internship as part of an academic programme must be a solid part of the programme which contributes to the final degree award.

The educational authority must make sure that the internships are tailored to the programme leading to the degree award.

Post Study Pathways for International Students

After your studies in Ireland, you are permitted to stay back for the purpose of employment, though with some restrictions. International students can apply for an extension to their study visa for up to six months after you have been awarded with your exam result. This is to enable you acquire a work experience to prepare you ahead of employment. You must apply to the GNIB for this.

When this is done, you will be required to get employment in specific areas where there is shortage of skills and they include healthcare, information technology and financial services.

This is done under the Irish Third Level Graduate Scheme and the scheme exists to allow graduate residents to remain in Ireland to look for employment or apply for a green card or work permit.

Within this approval period, such a student can work full-time, which is 40 hours per week. This permission is non-renewable. However, there are conditions under which the Third Level Graduate Scheme can be renewed.

Furthermore, green cards are issued on two conditions:

The job must pay above €60 000 per year; and

It must pay above €30 000 per year for at least two years if the job is in a restricted list of occupations.

Contact the Irish Immigration Office for more information. You can also get help from your career service for career options and finding a job while studying in Ireland. You may also find out about culture in the workplace and how to comport yourself. Check their website for a convenient time you could book an appointment with them.

Applying for Your Visa

Under the current education system of Ireland, Non-EEA students are permitted to apply for a one year visa to study in Ireland. To qualify, you are advised to enroll on an English course for a minimum of 6 months with a minimum of 15 hours of class per week. This will enable you to study for six months and also spend an additional 6 months to legally work or travel in Ireland or the EU countries. This programme is called ‘Work and Study in Ireland’ or One Year Academic’.

Here, the 8 months visa will replace the initial one year visa. Now, if you enroll on a 6-month course, you will be permitted to remain in Ireland on the completion of the course for an additional 2 months.

To apply for a long term student visa, this is done online. Visit the website for your Online Visa/Preclearance Application to fill the form. Select the correct application type and answer the questions correctly. Then, print a summary of the application form. The following information must be provided for the application:

Passport and details of any previous passport (include the number, date of issue and expiry date)

Details of any previous Irish visa or visa from any other country

Details of any previous criminal convictions or pending charges

Contact details of your host in Ireland or your sponsor

Itinerary

If you are denied of the visa, you may appeal the decision within 2 months. More so, when you get to Ireland, book an appointment with the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service office. You will be required to pay the sum of €300 in order to be issued a resident permit.

In conclusion, working as a student in Ireland is very possible. You will be required to comply with certain laws before you will be able to work freely. With the money you made from your part-time job, you can take care of your living expenses and in some cases, your tuition fees. Also, get prepared for fun as you would have the opportunity to meet diverse people and network. We wish you the best.