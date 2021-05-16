International PhD Positionsin Optimisation of Side-Stream Biological Phosphorus, Australia

Scholarships make it easier to access education. Therefore, the University of Queensland is offering PhD Studentships in Optimisation of Side-Stream Biological Phosphorus for the academic year 2021-2022.

The program is designed to assist both domestic and international students who want to pursue a higher degree by research program at the university in Australia.

Queensland University was established in 1909 and is Australia’s international university of higher learning. It has a large number of students and associates in various fields of research, as well as Masters, PhD, and doctoral degrees.

Why study at the University of Queensland? The university places a strong focus on teaching and recognises students with additional national teaching awards. Students will be challenged and supported during their time at this university.

Application Deadline: May 24, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Queensland

Department: N/A

Course Level: PhD

Awards: $28,597

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International students

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world.

Eligible Course or Subjects: PhD in Engineering and Computing at the University of Queensland.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Must have completed some research experience to get enrol in the programme.

Must have completed an approved university degree.

Must need one of the approved degrees to apply for a PhD degree programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants have to take admission first at the university and then apply online for the programme.

Supporting Documents: To be eligible for the programme, candidates must meet the documents required at the University.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission at the university, students must meet the entry requirements of the chosen program.

Language Requirement: To be considered, applicants must meet the English language requirement at the University of Queensland.

Benefits

The University of Queensland is providing an award of $28,597 per annum (2021 rate), indexed annually to the successful candidates.

Apply Now