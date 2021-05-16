Master’s Excellence Scholarships for UK and EU Students at University of Essex – Apply

If you hold a first-class bachelor’s degree, you can join the Master’s Excellence Scholarships at the University of Essex for the academic year 2021-2022.

The sponsorship will be awarded to deserving and excellent international students who wish to undertake a master’s programme at Essex. Applicants from the United Kingdom and EU countries are eligible to avail this application .

The University of Essex, ranked 370th in the QS World University Rankings 2020, is a public research university appreciated for its commitment to a culture of collaboration, agility, and teamwork, sharing good practices, promoting learning and skills across departments.

Why study at the University of Essex? The University of Essex recognizes the importance of meaningful relationships and partnerships. The essence of Essex is the shared endeavor and the role of staff in the shaping of students’ careers. At Essex, they value and support the ongoing development of professional knowledge, expertise, and skills in the students.

Application Deadline: 30th August 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Essex

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters

Award: 25% Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: UK and EU

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: UK and EU

Eligible Course or Subjects: All postgraduate degree courses and subjects except MBA are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be classified as a Home student for fee purposes.

The applicants must be entirely self-funding for their studies.

The applicants must be applying for a full-time Master’s.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants are supposed to apply online to the master’s degree course of their choice and complete the application process. No separate application is required.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

Documents related to previous studies and work experience

Official transcripts in English or certified translation of academic results showing marks or grades

A copy of CV for particular courses

Recent references, signed and dated by referee or an email from referee

Personal statement

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold a first-class honors Bachelor’s degree from a UK University or equivalent to get admitted in a master’s degree programme at Essex.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to submit the results of the following tests:

TOEFL IBT – 76 – 88 overall

IELTS – 0 – 6.0 overall

PTE – 50 – 58 overall

Trinity ISE – Pass overall

Cambridge English Qualification – 169 – 176 overall

KITE – 426 – 475

Benefits

The successful accepted and selected students will be awarded 25% of the total tuition fee amount to complete their education at the university.

