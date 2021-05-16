Master’s Excellence Scholarships for UK and EU Students at University of Essex – Apply

If you hold a first-class bachelor’s degree, you can join the Master’s Excellence Scholarships at the University of Essex for the academic year 2021-2022.
The sponsorship will be awarded to deserving and excellent international students who wish to undertake a master’s programme at Essex. Applicants from the United Kingdom and EU countries are eligible to avail this application .
The University of Essex, ranked 370th in the QS World University Rankings 2020, is a public research university appreciated for its commitment to a culture of collaboration, agility, and teamwork, sharing good practices, promoting learning and skills across departments.
Why study at the University of Essex? The University of Essex recognizes the importance of meaningful relationships and partnerships. The essence of Essex is the shared endeavor and the role of staff in the shaping of students’ careers. At Essex, they value and support the ongoing development of professional knowledge, expertise, and skills in the students.
Application Deadline: 30th August 2021
Brief Description
University or Organization: University of Essex
Department: NA
Course Level: Masters
Award: 25% Tuition fee
Number of Awards: NA
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: UK and EU
The award can be taken in the United Kingdom
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: UK and EU
Eligible Course or Subjects: All postgraduate degree courses and subjects except MBA are eligible to apply for.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
The applicants must be classified as a Home student for fee purposes.
The applicants must be entirely self-funding for their studies.
The applicants must be applying for a full-time Master’s.
How to Apply
How to Apply: The applicants are supposed to apply online to the master’s degree course of their choice and complete the application process. No separate application is required.
Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:
Documents related to previous studies and work experience
Official transcripts in English or certified translation of academic results showing marks or grades
A copy of CV for particular courses
Recent references, signed and dated by referee or an email from referee
Personal statement
Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold a first-class honors Bachelor’s degree from a UK University or equivalent to get admitted in a master’s degree programme at Essex.
Language Requirement: The applicants are required to submit the results of the following tests:
TOEFL IBT – 76 – 88 overall
IELTS – 0 – 6.0 overall
PTE – 50 – 58 overall
Trinity ISE – Pass overall
Cambridge English Qualification – 169 – 176 overall
KITE – 426 – 475
Benefits
The successful accepted and selected students will be awarded 25% of the total tuition fee amount to complete their education at the university.
