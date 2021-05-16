Middlebury Affiliation Scholarships for International Students at Middlebury Institute of International Studies, USA – APPLY

If you wish to pursue your master’s studies abroad, you can join the Middlebury Affiliation Scholarships offered by the Middlebury Institute of International Studies for the academic year 2021-2022.

All USA and overseas students commencing in a master’s programme at Middlebury Institute of International Studies are eligible to receive this application . The applicants will be awarded a sum towards the cost of their study.

The Middlebury Institute of International Studies ranks among the top 20% of the graduate schools in the USA at rank #358. It educates professionals to advance understanding, promote peace, and drive change in pursuit of a more just world.

Why study at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies? The Middlebury Institute of International Studies is an academic community dedicated to intellectual and personal growth that teaches students to read intelligently, think critically and write effectively. At Middlebury Institute of International Studies, students who are motivated and ambitious towards a professional career that provides advanced understanding, promote peace and drive positive change in the world.

Application Deadline: 15th May 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Middlebury Institute of International Studies

Department: NA

Course Level: Master’s

Award: $5,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All on-site master’s degree offered by the college

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be enrolled in the college.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must apply for the preferred course of study through the online process of the university.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to submit the following:

All academic records/transcripts from the previously attended institution Essay

Resume

A Letter of Recommendation

Interview (in person or via Skype)

Copy of the Passport

Bank Statement or Proof of Finances

Admission Requirements: The students must submit scores of competitive exams to get priority during admission.

Language Requirement: The students must attain minimum required scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 100

TOELF – 7.5

Benefits

The successfully accepted and admitted students will receive a guaranteed $5,000 scholarship toward the respective on-site master’s programs.

