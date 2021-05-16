QUT School of Mathematical Sciences PhD international awards in Australia – Apply

High-potential students have a great way to manage their finances for a PhD degree by applying for this School of Mathematical Sciences PhD Scholarships. The programme is organized by the Queensland University of Technology.

The sponsorship will be awarded to international students who wish to undertake a PhD degree programme at QUT in Mathematical modelling of ecosystem feedbacks and value of information theory.

The Queensland University of Technology is a public research university ranked within the top 10 Australian universities by the Excellence in Research for Australia and the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. It aims to tackle global challenges and achieve sustainability through our research, teaching programs, campus operations and partnerships. It visualizes to move on to a low carbon future.

Why study at the Queensland University of Technology? QUT provides students with work-integrated learning to prepare them for a real-world career. Studying at QUT ensures that the students have access to the best lecturers, study with the most advanced technology and learning spaces, and gain a tonne of hands-on experience with the industry to prepare them for the real world. The programmes at QUT are building around practical experience and hands-on learning, which means that you’ll build the confidence to succeed in your future career.

Application Deadline: 21st May 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Queensland University of Technology

Course Level: PhD

Award: AU$28,597

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: PhD degree in Engineering, Information technology, Science, technology and engineering and mathematics

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The students must reside in Australia.

The students must hold an honours degree, Masters of Philosophy degree or equivalent in Applied Mathematics, Quantitative Ecology, Economics, Engineering, or another relevant quantitative discipline.

The students have experience in coding in a relevant programming language.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students are requested to follow the application guidelines given by the university closely and apply online. The students are required to submit an Expression of Interest to be eligible for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The students are required to provide the following documents:

Academic records

CV

Employment experience

Proof of residency

Admission Requirements: The students must fulfil all entry requirements of the PhD degree to be admitted to the programme at QUT.

Language Requirement: The students must submit the following English language proficiency test scores:

PTE Academic – 58

IELTS Academic – 6.5

TOEFL IBT – 79

CAE – 176

CPE – C1

Benefits

The university will provide the selected students with the amount of AU$28,597 per academic year to support living costs and other expenses for upto three years.

