Scholarships In Canada For African/International Students

Tuition fees to study in Canada can be very expensive and difficult to afford for foreign students. Especially for african students. How then can African students and other international students afford to study in Canada without financial strain?

Scholarships to the rescue!

Luckily for you, as an international/African student, your dream to study in Canada affordably can come true. You just have to apply for the right scholarships. Scholarships have been one of the best ways for promising students to still be able to get the right education without having all the finances needed.

We all know how quality Canada’s education is. This is part of the reason why you also want to study in the country. Apart from Canada’s high quality/standard education, Canada is also a bilingual country. This means that when you study in Canada for years, you get the added benefit of being familiar with two languages, English and French.

Hence, you will be able to work in a French speaking country or an English speaking one. We should also add that the job possibilities are numerous as a result of the economy being developed.

Apart from this, Canada is also a very friendly and welcoming country. And there is a huge accommodation by the Canadian people to different cultures and nationalities of people. Looking at these good attributes of Canada, one can see that Canada is indeed a very good choice destination to foreign students.

Top Scholarships In Canada For African/International Students

In this post, we will be taking a quick look at some of the best scholarships in Canada that applies to you as an African Student. We employ you to look through and apply for the ones you find more befitting.

So, let’s dive straight into the top scholarships available for you as an international student or African student, that will fund you whether partially or fully to study in one of Canada’s universities.

1. Ontario Graduate Scholarships – University of Toronto (OGS)

The Ontario Graduate scholarship is available to University of Toronto students, Queens University students and some other universities. But this particular one is for University of Toronto.

The scholarship is available to both international and indigenous students. This is a graduate scholarship meaning, it is meant for only students of Doctoral or Master’s degrees. The OGS is valued at $5,000 for a session towards its awardees.

The real and actual details of the specific value of the scholarship as well as its duration, will be stated in the scholarship offer letter to awardees. Visit www.sgs.utoronto.ca for more information on how to apply.

2. Karen McKellin International Leader of Tomorrow Award at the University of British Columbia

This scholarship is for undergraduate students at University of British Columbia and it is specifically for international students. It is a merit based award as well as a need-based award. The value of the scholarship is calculated depending on the financial need of the student.

Also, students are usually awarded based on their academic performance as well as community and leadership skills. Interested candidates should Visit

https://you.ubc.ca/financial-planning/scholarships-awards-international-students/international-scholars/ for more details including how to apply.

3. McGill University MasterCard Foundation Scholarships for African Students

This partnership between McGill University and the MasterCard Foundation started in 2013. The scholarship rewards students who have performed well academically and are from Sub-Saharan Africa.

The aim of the scholarship is to award up to 91 students over a 10-year period to study at this top ranking university. Interested candidates should Visit

https://www.mcgill.ca/mastercardfdn-scholars/ for more details including details on how to apply.