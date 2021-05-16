See How To Apply For Temporary Work Permit In Canada

If you want to work effectively in Canada, you need a work permit. Over the course of time, we’ve often talked on this. We’ve even talked on a few jobs that you can do in Canada without work permit.

While that’s fascinating, again, if you want to work effectively in Canada, you will need a work permit, especially as a foreigner.

When it comes to getting work permit, you can apply for a temporary one. This will allow you work in Canada as a foreigner. To apply for a temporary work permit, you do need to receive a job offer from a Canadian employer. If you do not know how to get started, read how to get a job in Canada as a foreigner.

work permit in canada

Having said that, let’s explore the steps necessary to take when applying for a temporary work permit in Canada. Yes, you read that right. There are steps!

Steps Required Before Applying For Work Permit In Canada

Applicants are expected to have/do the following:

Prove that he/she will leave the country once their work permit expires.

Show health status and pass the medication examination

Show that they can meet their financial needs throughout their stay in Canada

Have no plans to work for an ineligible employer.

Foreign immigrants are also required to fill the positive labor market impact assessment (LMIA) form. This is usually issued by the ESDC. If the request gets approved, the employer will be required to give the foreign worker a comprehensive temporary offer. A copy of the positive LMIA will be included too.

Just so you know, there are conditions that the temporary job offer should satisfy. Interested?

Let’s get right on to it.

Conditions A Temporary Job Offer In Canada Should Satisfy

Below are the conditions the temporary job offer should satisfy:

The Job offer has to be real. This is actually a must.

The temporary job offer must contain details about the employer’s duties and responsibilities.

Information about the exact date the foreign worker should begin the job and the end date must be clearly stated in the offer.￼

The mode of payment and remuneration must be clearly stated on the offer.

A fee is required before submission to the ESDC and this has to be paid before submitting the application form to the ESDC.

Documents Needed For A Temporary Work Permit

As a foreigner seeking work permit in Canada, there are documents required. These documents include:

A valid passport

Proof showing you meet the job requirement(s).

Two passport photographs

A completed application form for a temporary resident Visa

A completed application form for a work permit.

Please note however, that this process can be affected by the provinces in Canada. For Quebec, the employer may be required to get a certificat d’acceptation du Québec (CAQ) before he/she can work in the province. Please also note that a Canadian border services agency (CBSA) will offer the temporary work permit once you reach Canada.