SRK Graduate international awards in Canada – Apply

SRK Graduate international awards in Canada

SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. is delighted to announce Graduate international awards to the most talented and motivated candidates for the academic year 2021/2022.

The funding program is awarded to students from all over the world who want to commence their master’s or doctoral studies in mining industry-related areas.

Established in 1908, the University of British Columbia is a national research university that is ranked among the world’s top 20 public universities. It provides students with a variety of undergraduate and graduate degree programmes.

Why study at the University of British Columbia? International students at UBC benefit from an enriching and welcoming atmosphere that prepares them for future work and success. Students will have access to a wide range of courses as well as full guidance from knowledgeable instructors.

Application Deadline: July 2, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.

Department: NA

Course Level: Master’s and Doctoral degree

Awards: Up to $3,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not Known

Nationality: Domestic and International students

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Graduate program assists students undertaking mining industry-related graduate studies including:

Mining and Mineral Process Engineering

Exploration and Mining Geology

Hydrotechnical and Geotechnical Engineering

Hydrogeology and Geochemistry

Tailings and Mine Waste Management

Environmental Science and Engineering

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following criteria:

Be accepted to a scientific or engineering MSc or PhD program in Canada that is related to the mining industry

Have an appropriate undergraduate degree

Be legally entitled to study in Canada

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for the opportunity, applicants must take admission in the graduate degree coursework at the University of British Columbia. After being registered, submit the completed application package via email to ca_scholarships@srk.global

Supporting Documents: Students must submit transcripts from all past post-secondary study, a) brief resume (no more than two pages) including work experience details, academic transcripts, written statement (500 words or less) outlining, topic and summary of the intended graduate research, applicability of the research to the mining industry benefit to be obtained from the program, applicant’s desire to work in the mining industry, their information the applicant considers relevant to their application, written recommendations (including contact information) by at least two university or other industry references

Admission Requirements: Candidates must check the entry requirement of their chosen program.

Language Requirement: If your education has not been conducted in the English language, you will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency. For more information, go through the English language requirements page.

Benefits

The University of British Columbia will provide an award amount of up to $3,000 per term to the successful students.

