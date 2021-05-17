Canada Provincial Government Student Assistance Scholarships, 2021-22

Application currently on going for the Canada Provincial Government Student Assistance Scholarships, 2021-22, get details and apply below.



Partial Funding

CDI College

Masters, Bachelor, PhD

All Subjects

International Students

Canada

Open

Scholarship Description:

Canada Provincial Government Student Assistance Scholarships, 2021-22 is open for International Students . The scholarship allows Masters, Bachelor, PhD level programm(s) in the field of All Subjects taught at CDI College. The deadline of the scholarship is Open.

Degree Level:

Canada Provincial Government Student Assistance Scholarships, 2021-22 is available to undertake Masters, Bachelor, PhD level programs at .

Available Subjects:

Following subject are available to study under this scholarship program.

All Subjects

Scholarship Benefits:

The college offers help to the selected students and finances their education at CDI by providing tuition fees.

Eligible Nationalities:

International Students are eligible for this scholarship program.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The students must have completed relevant previous years of study. Application Procedure: The students are required to apply using the official online portal of the college. Apply Here