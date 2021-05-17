 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Canada Provincial Government Student Assistance Scholarships, 2021-22

By ojootaru on May 17, 2021

Application currently on going for the Canada Provincial Government Student Assistance Scholarships, 2021-22, get details and apply below.

Partial Funding
CDI College
Masters, Bachelor, PhD
All Subjects
International Students
Canada
Open

Scholarship Description:
Canada Provincial Government Student Assistance Scholarships, 2021-22 is open for International Students. The scholarship allows Masters, Bachelor, PhD level programm(s) in the field of All Subjects taught at CDI College.

Degree Level:
Canada Provincial Government Student Assistance Scholarships, 2021-22 is available to undertake Masters, Bachelor, PhD level programs at CDI College.

Available Subjects:
Following subject are available to study under this scholarship program.

All Subjects

Scholarship Benefits:
The college offers help to the selected students and finances their education at CDI by providing tuition fees.

Eligible Nationalities:
International Students are eligible for this scholarship program.

Eligibility Criteria:
To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
The students must have completed relevant previous years of study.              Application Procedure:           The students are required to apply using the official online portal of the college.             Apply Here

