List of Online Degree Scholarships and Free Online Courses

If your desire is to study to acquire a degree anywhere or in your own country and at the same time want the benefit of an international education, distance learning education is for you. It is cheaper than actually studying abroad because everything is done online. scholars4dev.com made a list of online degree scholarships and free online courses to help you get an online education for free.

Online Degree Scholarships »

Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarships

The Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarships support candidates from developing commonwealth countries to study 30+ Master’s degree courses that are either offered in partnership with universities in developing countries, or delivered directly by UK institutions. The scholarships cover the tuition fees.

Edinburgh Global Distance Learning Scholarships

The University of Edinburgh will offer 12 scholarships to citizens of selected developing countries to pursue one of the 30+ distance learning Master’s programmes offered by the University Each scholarship will cover the full tuition fees over three years.

University of the People Tuition Free Degrees

University of the People offers online, accredited, tuition-free, American university degrees in business administration and computer science. The programs are taught by world-class professors hailing from universities such as NYU, Harvard, Oxford and more in a supportive virtual small classroom setting. UoPeople prepares its students for employment by offering internship and mentoring programs to gain hands-on experience with its partners such as HP and Microsoft; in addition to academic study of the industry.

Free Online Courses »

edX Free Online Courses at Premier Universities

edX is a learning platform that gives students from any country the opportunity to take free online courses offered by premier Universities around the world. The course are available to anyone in the world – from any demographic – who has interest in advancing their own knowledge. With the exception of professional education courses, edX courses are free for everyone. Some courses have a fee for verified certificates but are free to audit.

Coursera

Coursera is an education company that partners with the top universities and organizations in the world to offer courses online for anyone to take, for free. Currently, they offer courses in a wide range of topics, spanning the Humanities, Medicine, Biology, Social Sciences, Mathematics, Business, Computer Science, and many others.

Udemy

Udemy is the world’s largest marketplace for teaching and learning. Over 50 million students in 200+ countries are taking Udemy’s online courses to advance their careers and pursue their passions. Over 150,000 courses available on-demand, 24/7, via the iPhone, iPad, Android, and Web.

Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a not-for-profit with the goal of changing education for the better by providing a free world-class education for anyone anywhere. With a library of over 4,500 videos on everything from arithmetic to physics, finance, and history and hundreds of skills to practice, Khan Academy will help you learn what you want, when you want, at your own pace.

Academic Earth

Academic Earth believes everyone deserves access to a world-class education. The platform offers a comprehensive collection of free online courses from the world’s top universities. Source