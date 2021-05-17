McCall MacBain Scholarships At McGill University Canada 2021

Apply below for the McCall MacBain Scholarships At McGill University Canada 2021

Fully Funded

McGill University

Undergraduate, Masters

Arts, Architecture, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Information Systems +9 More

International Students

Canada

December

Scholarship Description:

The McCall MacBain Scholarship is a full graduate scholarship that will provide students with the mentorship, interdisciplinary learning, and global community they need to accelerate their impact on the world.

McCall MacBain Scholarships at McGill is located on land which has long served as a site of meeting and exchange amongst Indigenous peoples, including the Haudenosaunee and Anishinabeg nations.

Degree Level:

McCall MacBain Scholarships At McGill University Canada 2021 is available to undertake Undergraduate, Masters level programs at McGill University.

Available Subjects:

Following subject are available to study under this scholarship program.

Arts

Architecture

Business Administration

Education

Engineering

Information Systems

Music

Public Policy

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Urban Planning

Law

Theology

dentistry

Medicine

Masters Degrees:

MA (Arts),

MArch (Architecture),

MATL (Arts in Teaching and Learning),

MBA (Business Administration),

MEd (Education),

MEng (Engineering),

MISt (Information Studies),

MM (Management),

MMus (Music),

MPP (Public Policy),

MSc (Science),

MScA (Science, Applied),

MScAPT (Science, Applied in Physical Therapy),

MScAOT (Science, Applied in Occupational Therapy),

MSW (Social Work),

MUP (Urban Planning),

LLM (Law), STM (Sacred Theology).

Undergraduate Degrees:

BCL/JD (Law),

DMD (Dentistry),

MDCM (Medicine)

Scholarship Benefits:

up to 20 full scholarships will be offered across Canada. Close to 60 other awards of $5,000 or $10,000 each will be offered during the interview process as well.

Eligible Nationalities:

International students are eligible.

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply in 2021, you must meet the following criteria:

You have Canadian citizenship, permanent residency, or refugee status in Canada.

You have a bachelor’s degree, or are on track to graduate before August 2022.

You’re interested in applying for Fall 2022 admission to an eligible full-time master’s or professional program at McGill University

Application Procedure:

Two applications are required:

The McCall MacBain Scholarship application will be open from June to September 2021 for those planning to start a program in Fall 2022.

You must also apply directly to McGill for at least one eligible full-time masters or professional program for Summer/Fall 2022 admission. You’ll need to apply by the program deadline or by mid-December 2021 at the latest if you are selected for final interviews.