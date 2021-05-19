Online Business Degree Florida – List Of Universities and Courses

Are you thinking of acquiring an online business degree online reputable Universities/Institutions in Florida? If obtaining an online business degree in Florida is your desire, please continue reading this article for useful information.

The state of Florida is home to some of the world’s longest-standing businesses, professional services, and tourism industries. As a national leader in real estate, tourism, and entertainment, the Sunshine State is a hot destination for people seeking out new business and career opportunities. And with no less than 31 schools offering at least one online business degree all over the state, Florida houses some of the greatest online business learning opportunities for potential business leaders on the East Coast. Of course, leaders in business management are valuable everywhere, but they are especially sought after in the largest tropical hubs of the United States: Jacksonville and Miami—metropolises where job opportunities in finance, banking, and tourism often flock for reasons of bounty and diversity.

FL Average Salaries for common MBA-holding roles

• Financial Analyst: $50,994

• Chief Financial Officer (CFO): $288,893

• Marketing Manager: $88,880

• IT Project Manager: $92,136

• Operations Manager: $85,474

• Finance Manager: $107,656

Online Learning in Miami

The Miami metro area includes the largest grouping of online degree-offering universities in the state. Ten colleges and universities offer online degrees in the Miami metro area. Of those ten, three offer online business degrees: Florida International University, Miami Dade College, and Johnson & Wales – North Miami. Together, these three schools offer 17 degrees ranging from the associate’s to the master’s level, all 100% online and in business. Due to their proximity to the headquarters of some of the largest national and international businesses in the United States, as well as their residence at the hub of one of the largest tourism industries in the world, students who graduate from any of these three colleges or universities will be well positioned to start careers in financial management, tourism and perhaps even their own business in Miami. For those already working in and around Miami and hoping to advance their careers through further schooling, pursuing an online degree at a local school is a flexible and efficient way to qualify for higher-paying jobs, especially with low in-state tuition at a public university.

Online Learning in Jacksonville

Jacksonville is the most populous city in the both the State of Florida and the Southeastern United States. It hosts the second-largest grouping of online-degree offering universities in the state. Five traditional four-year universities offer online degrees based in and around Jacksonville. Of those five, only one offers online business degrees: Jones College. Jones College offers 1 associate’s degree and 1 bachelor’s degree, all 100% online and in business. Due to Jones College’s proximity to the headquarters of some of the largest companies in the United States, students who graduate from Jones will be well positioned to start careers in financial management, or even their own business, in Jacksonville and the surrounding area. For those already working in and around Jacksonville and hoping to advance their careers through further schooling, pursuing an online degree at a local school can be a flexible and efficient way to earn a promotion, especially with lower in-state tuition at a public university.

The 5 Best Online Business Schools in Florida

In total, there are 31 online business degree-granting institutions in the state of Florida. These range from community colleges offering affordable associate-level programming and the ability to transfer to a four-year institution, to some of the best graduate business schools in the world. While potential students should first and foremost ensure that a given university has the type of business degree they wish to pursue, there are a few business programs that stand out across the board. We’ve selected our favorite five online business degree-offering universities in business below. To select our programs, we’ve used the methodology of equally weighting the range of online business offerings with the academic prestige of a given university. The academic prestige of universities is calculated using a number of metrics such as average amount of financial need received, average class sizes, admissions standards, and the percentage of faculty holding terminal degrees in their field. Check out our top five online business degree-granting universities in Florida below!

1

University of Florida

ONLINE BUSINESS DEGREES

The University of Florida is a public land-, space-, and sea-grant university. As one of the largest and most prestigious institutions of higher education in the United States, the University of Florida consistently places among the top universities in the world. UF is also known for its many satellite locations, such as the J. Hillis Miller Health Science Center in Jacksonville and the Warrington College of Business in Sunrise. All of the University of Florida’s students are permitted to take advantage of these locations, as well as enjoy affordable tuition, as they attend a school that has been ranked as a “Best Value” according to multiple ranking indexes. UF’s 11 online offerings include a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and 10 master’s degrees that range from a Master of Business Administration to a Master of Social Media. Graduates from the University of Florida program will join one of the Top 20 best alumni networks in the United States, which includes 2 Nobel Prize winners, ten U.S Senators, and connections to more than 100 foreign countries.

2

Florida Institute of Technology

ONLINE BUSINESS DEGREES

The Florida Institute of Technology is a private space-grant university located in Melbourne, Florida. Founded during the Space Race in 1958, it is particularly known for its schools of Aeronautics, Astronomy, Engineering, and Sciences. Next to the College of Engineering and College of Sciences, Florida Tech’s College of Business enrolls the third largest portion of students at the school. The Bisk College of Business also plays host to the annual Business Ethics Conference with presenters from all over the world from both business and academia. 30 percent of all students enrolled attend classes online. Its 23 online business degrees range from the Associate’s to the Master’s level, and they include the Associate’s in Accounting and Healthcare Management, the Bachelor’s in Aviation Management and Business Administration Management, as well as the Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) with specializations in Healthcare Management and IT Management All of these options, and their attendant flexibilities, make the Florida Institute of Technology a perfect fit for busy working Floridians who are looking to add another line to their educational résumés.

3

Lynn University

ONLINE BUSINESS DEGREES

Lynn University is a private American university located in Boca Raton, Florida. Lynn University is particularly known for its international reach, filling nearly a quarter of its student population with students who have citizenship outside of the United States. Such global inclusiveness is designed to foster Lynn University’s initiative to integrate global perspectives into its curriculum, which it further cemented by hosting Barack Obama and Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential debate about foreign policy. Lynn University’s 11 online business degrees range from the Bachelor’s to the Master’s level, and they include, but are not limited to, specializations in Aviation Management, Hospitality Management, and International Business. Notable alumni include a number of professional soccer players, such as Scott Gordon, Jean Alexandre, and Scott Gordon, as well as Joseph Abruzzo, an elected member of the Florida Senate. Graduates from Lynn University will find themselves well positioned to participate in local business and tourism industries, as its Boca Raton home region is the common ground for some of Florida’s finest companies.

4

Florida State University

ONLINE BUSINESS DEGREES

Florida State University is a public space- and sea-grant university located in Tallahassee with a satellite location in Panama City. Known as one of the largest and most prestigious institutions of higher education in the United States, Florida State consistently places among the top universities in the world. Florida State is also known for its College of Business, which, due to high student demand, offers admission on a basis of “Limited Access” to its highly competitive programs, which has placed in the Top 40 for undergraduate business programs. All of Florida State’s students enjoy affordable tuition, as they attend a school that has been ranked as a “Best Value” according to multiple ranking indexes. Florida State’s 5 online offerings are all at the master’s level, and they include a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Real Estate, a Master of Science in Educational Administration, as well as a Master of Science in Management Information Systems. Graduates from Florida State’s business program will join one of the best alumni networks in the United States, which includes numerous professional athletes, U.S Senators, U.S. ambassadors, and global executives.

5

University of South Florida

ONLINE BUSINESS DEGREES

University of South Florida is a public research university located in Tampa, Florida. USF’s fourteen colleges—which are stationed across three locations in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota-Manatee—are known to produce some of the best public health, education, and information studies graduates in the Southeast. Its famous Public Health program is well-noted for being a leader in both the academic field and healthcare industry. USF’s numerous partnerships with companies in the region help its students remain focused on the practical applications of their work, and its research centers for Health, Sustainability and Urban Transportation in the nation. The University of South Florida’s 5 online business degrees are all graduate degrees, which range from a Master’s of Public Health for Executives to a PhD in Career & Workforce Education. And at less than $450 per credit hour for in-state students, these graduate degree programs are a best value, especially for Florida residents.

Directory of Online Business Degrees in Florida

Florida International University

MIAMI, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Bachelor of Business Administration – Finance

• Bachelor of Business Administration – Human Resource Management

• Bachelor of Business Administration – International Business

• Bachelor of Business Administration – Management

• Bachelor of Business Administration – Marketing

• Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management

• Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts – Organizational Communications Track

Saint Leo University

ST LEO, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Business Administration M.B.A.

• Accounting

• M.B.A. – Health Care Management

• M.B.A. – Human Resource Management

• M.B.A. – Information Security Management

• M.B.A. – Marketing

• M.B.A. – Marketing Research and Social Media Analytics

• M.B.A. – Project Management

• M.B.A. – Sport Business

• Master of Accounting

• M.S. Critical Incident Management

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Undergraduate Degrees

Graduate Degrees

• Bachelor of Science in Communication

Lynn University

BOCA RATON, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES

Undergraduate Degrees

Graduate Degrees

• BS Aviation Management

• BS Business Administration

• BS Hospitality Management

• BA Communication and Media

Hodges University

NAPLES, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Associate of Science in Business Administration

• Associate of Science in Management

• Bachelor of Science in Management

• Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

• Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Business Analyst (Isba)

• Bachelor of Science in Marketing And Branding

Florida Institute of Technology

MELBOURNE, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• AA Accounting

• AA Business Administration

• AA Healthcare Management

• AA Marketing

• BA Aviation Management

• BA Business Administration Accounting

• BA Business Administration Computer Information Systems

• BA Business Administration Healthcare Management

• BA Business Administration Management

• BA Business Administration Marketing

• Bachelor of Arts in Accounting

MIami Dade College

MIAMI, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Associate in Accounting Technology

• Associate in Business Administration

• Associate in Computer Programming And Analysis – Business

• Associate in Financial Services – Financial Management

• Associate in Marketing Management – Entrepreneurship

• Associate in Marketing Management – International Business

• Associate in Marketing Management – Marketing

Seminole State College of Florida

SANFORD, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Associate in Arts Major in Business – General

• Associate in Arts Major in Business Administration

• Associate in Arts Major in Economics – Business Track

• Associate in Arts Major in Economics – Social Science Track

• Associate of Science Major in Administrative Office Management

• Associate of Science Major in Business Administration

• Associate in Arts Major in Technical Education And Industry Training

• Associate in Arts Major in Human Communication

University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Everglades University

BOCA RATON, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

• Bachelor of Science in Construction Management

• Bachelor of Science in Environmental Policy And Management

• Bachelor of Science in Land And Energy Management

Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

University of South Florida

TAMPA, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/ Graduate Degrees

Florida Atlantic University

BOCA RATON, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• BA Accounting

• BBA Management

• BBA Marketing

University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

Florida Agricultural and Technical College

TALLAHASSEE, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:REQUEST INFO

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

Trinity International University

MIRAMAR, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Bachelor of Arts in Business

Daytona State College

DAYTONA BEACH, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Associate of Science in Accounting Technology

• Associate of Science in Business Administration

• Associate of Science in Office Administration

• Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision And Management

Remington College

LAKE MARY, FL

ONLINE BUSINESS DEGREES

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Bachelor’s in Business Administration – General Business

• Bachelor’s in Business Administration – Human Resources

• Bachelor’s in Business Administration – Management

• Bachelor’s in Business Administration – Marketing

• Bachelor’s in Organizational Management

Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Associate in Arts of Accounting

• Associate in Arts of Business Administration

• Associate in Arts of Business Teacher Education

• Associate in Arts of Economics

• Associate in Arts of Economics For Business

Stetson University

DELAND, FL

ONLINE BUSINESS DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

Indian River State College

FORT PIERCE, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Associate of Science in Business Technology

• Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Management

• Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Palm Beach Atlantic University

WEST PALM BEACH, FL

ONLINE BUSINESS DEGREES:1

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management

Webber International University

BABSON PARK, FL

ONLINE BUSINESS DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• BS in Business Administration

• BS in General Business Studies

Florida Gulf Coast University

FORT MYERS, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

Warner University

WALES, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/ Graduate Degrees

• Bachelor’s in Business Administration

Johnson and Wales North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Bachelor of Science in Business Studies

Broward College

DAVIE, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Associate of Science in Accounting Technology

• Associate of Science in Office Administration –

• Associate of Science in Office Administration – Office Software Specialist

Jones College

JACKSONVILLE, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Associate of Science in Business Administration

• Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Brevard Community College

MELBOURNE, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES:

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Associate in Science Degree – Office Administration

• Associate in Science in Business Administration

South Florida State College

AVON PARK, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Bachelor of Science in Applied Management

City College (Multiple Locations)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

ONLINE B DEGREES

Undergraduate Degrees/Graduate Degrees

• Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Management

