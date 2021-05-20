Apply to the Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change International Student Bursary at York University, Canada.
Grab this excellent opportunity to further your studies abroad with York University. The university is offering the Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change International Student Bursary for the academic year 2021-2022.
The bursary will be provided to international applicants who want to take admission in BES, MED, and PhD in FES at York University. The applicants will be eligible to receive this award if they reside in Canada on a student visa and originally belong to any international country.
York University is a public research university in Toronto that ranks 19th among universities in Canada. It is striving to fulfil its promised excellence in research and teaching in pure, applied professional fields where they test the boundaries and structures of knowledge and cultivate the critical intellect.
Why study at York University? The students of York University learn from professors leading the future of global health, sustainable business solutions and much more. It allows the students to combine different areas of study where they can pursue a double major or enrol in blended courses. York benefits its students by providing hands-on experiential learning opportunities and a career-connected education that will help them develop practical skills and a professional network.
Application Deadline: 15th June 2021
Brief Description
University or Organization: York University
Department: FES
Course Level: Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD
Award: 200 CAD
Number of Awards: NA
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: International
The award can be taken in Canada
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: All nationalities.
Eligible Course or Subjects: All courses and subjects in BES, MED, PhD in FES are eligible to apply for.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
The students must be enrolled and accepted into the university.
The students must be residing in Canada on a student visa.
How to Apply
How to Apply: The students must apply for their preferred programme through the online application process of the university. The students can also apply through OUAC. To apply and avail of the program, the students are required to make a Student Financial Profile.
Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:
Official academic transcripts
Resume
Personal letter
Documents for any previous academic performance
Admission Requirements: The students must attain an overall average score between 70 and 85 in three 5-unit subjects to be admitted in York.
Language Requirement: The applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:
TOEFL IBT – 83
IELTS – 6.5
PTE – 60
CAEL – 60
CAE – 176 from C1 advanced
CPE – 176 from C1 advanced
Duolingo – 115
Benefits
The university will reward the selected students, 200 CAD, towards the funds required to conduct their study at York University.
