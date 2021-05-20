Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change International Student Bursary at York University, Canada

Apply to the Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change International Student Bursary at York University, Canada.

Grab this excellent opportunity to further your studies abroad with York University. The university is offering the Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change International Student Bursary for the academic year 2021-2022.

The bursary will be provided to international applicants who want to take admission in BES, MED, and PhD in FES at York University. The applicants will be eligible to receive this award if they reside in Canada on a student visa and originally belong to any international country.

York University is a public research university in Toronto that ranks 19th among universities in Canada. It is striving to fulfil its promised excellence in research and teaching in pure, applied professional fields where they test the boundaries and structures of knowledge and cultivate the critical intellect.

Why study at York University? The students of York University learn from professors leading the future of global health, sustainable business solutions and much more. It allows the students to combine different areas of study where they can pursue a double major or enrol in blended courses. York benefits its students by providing hands-on experiential learning opportunities and a career-connected education that will help them develop practical skills and a professional network.

Application Deadline: 15th June 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: York University

Department: FES

Course Level: Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD

Award: 200 CAD

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All courses and subjects in BES, MED, PhD in FES are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The students must be enrolled and accepted into the university.

The students must be residing in Canada on a student visa.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must apply for their preferred programme through the online application process of the university. The students can also apply through OUAC. To apply and avail of the program, the students are required to make a Student Financial Profile.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

Official academic transcripts

Resume

Personal letter

Documents for any previous academic performance

Admission Requirements: The students must attain an overall average score between 70 and 85 in three 5-unit subjects to be admitted in York.

Language Requirement: The applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 83

IELTS – 6.5

PTE – 60

CAEL – 60

CAE – 176 from C1 advanced

CPE – 176 from C1 advanced

Duolingo – 115

Benefits

The university will reward the selected students, 200 CAD, towards the funds required to conduct their study at York University.

Apply Now