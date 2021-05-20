Groove City College Admissions Financial Aid for International Students, USA

Apply now to the Groove City College Admissions Financial Aid for International Students, USA

Applicants are cordially invited to become a part of the Admissions Financial Aid for the academic year 2021-2022. The funding opportunity is offered by Groove City College and support for undergraduate and graduate study.

There are limited Number of Awards to the international students who are academically prepared and demonstrate financial need. The applicants must hold a GPA of 2.0 to be able to receive this award.

Grove City College is a private, Christian liberal arts college in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Along with grounded in conservative values and developing leaders of the highest proficiency, purpose, and principles ready to advance the common good, it also strives to be the best Christian liberal arts college in America.

Why study at Groove City College? Groove City College is equipped enough to provide the best to its students to pursue their unique callings through an academically excellent and Christ-centered learning and living experience. It has remained committed to the Christian faith and foster life-long community engagement through a dynamic campus experience marked by service, hospitality, and abiding respect for others.

Application Deadline: 1st November, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Groove City College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and Graduate

Awards: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: Limited

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Entrants from all countries outside the United States are eligible.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All undergraduate and graduate degree courses and subjects available at the college are eligible.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be non-US citizens.

The applicants must be enrolled and accepted into the college.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants are required to submit an application for their desired course through the online application form of the college. Selected students will automatically be considered.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

Two letters of recommendation as listed below. The College does not provide specific forms for recommendation letters.

One academic reference from a teacher, guidance counselor, or principal.

One spiritual/character reference from a pastor, youth pastor, or someone who knows you well in that regard.

Official secondary transcript (in English).

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold a minimum GPA of 2.0 or above to get admitted in the college. The students must also compulsorily submit test scores of ACT and SAT.

Language Requirement: The applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL PBT – 550

TOEFL IBT – 80

TOEFL CBT – 213

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

Groove City college will provide financial aid towards their tuition fee four years of study to the successfully selected students.

